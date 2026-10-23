Sri Lanka Showcases Its Creativity At The Amazing Thailand Global Thai Silk Exhibition 2026

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka participated in the Amazing Thailand Global Thai Silk Exhibition 2026, an international initiative showcasing the cultural identities of more than 100 countries through contemporary fashion designs incorporating Thai silk. The initiative was organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with the Association for the Promotion of Thai Silk and Culture.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Thailand and Permanent Representative to UNESCAP, Wijayanthi Edirisinghe, served on the event's Organising Committee, reflecting Sri Lanka's active engagement in the international cultural initiative.

Sri Lankan designer Dharshi Keerthisena of Buddhi Batiks created a design combining Sri Lankan batik and Thai silk, expressing Sri Lanka's cultural identity and artistic heritage through contemporary fashion. The creation incorporated Thai silk and locally sourced Sri Lankan materials, blending traditional aesthetics with modern design and promoting cultural exchange and creative collaboration.

The exhibition was held at Siam Paragon from 12 to 18 October 2026, coinciding with Thailand's hosting of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group. The initiative also sought to expand market opportunities for Thai cultural products, promote creative tourism and generate wider economic benefits.

The Amazing Thailand Grand Fashion Show and a reception were held at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit on 16 October 2026, bringing together distinguished guests, members of the diplomatic corps and public sector representatives.

Sri Lanka's participation showcased the creativity of its designers and the country's rich artistic heritage on an international platform. The fusion of Thai silk and Sri Lankan materials highlighted the potential of fashion and design to strengthen Sri Lanka–Thailand relations and foster mutual appreciation through cultural diplomacy.