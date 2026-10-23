High Commissioner Attends PMA President's Parade
The parade was reviewed by the Commander of the National Strategic Command, Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, who attended as the Chief Guest. The ceremony was attended by senior military officers, distinguished guests and representatives of friendly countries.
The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, Rear Admiral Fred Seneviratne (Retd), accompanied by the Minister/Head of Chancery and the Minister Counsellor (Defence) of the Sri Lanka High Commission in Islamabad, attended the ceremony to witness the achievement of the two Sri Lankan Officer Cadets.
The successful graduation of Officer Cadets P G T P Amarathunga and M G T Nishshanka at the 154th PMA Long Course marked a proud achievement for Sri Lanka and reflected the enduring friendship and close defence relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
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