Thomson Reuters And Spendconsole Launch Integrated E-Invoicing And Payables Solution For The UAE And GCC

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Offering helps finance and tax teams meet Corporate Tax and e-invoicing obligations through AI-powered Enterprise Payables Orchestration platform.

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DUBAI, October, 2026 – Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI), a global content and technology company, today announced the launch of ONESOURCE Pagero E-Invoicing in partnership with SpendConsole, an AI-powered Enterprise Payables Orchestration. Finance leaders across the UAE and GCC are facing mounting pressure to meet new e-invoicing and Corporate Tax requirements while improving operational efficiency across increasingly complex enterprise environments.

This new alliance between the companies for the United Arab Emirates and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council region helps organisations stay ahead of evolving e-invoicing and Corporate Tax mandates through automated, network-based compliance, extended across the enterprise payables lifecycle and delivered with sovereign cloud deployment.

“Organisations across the UAE and GCC are under pressure to run leaner finance operations while meeting increasingly complex regulatory obligations,” said Camillo Speroni, head of partnerships and alliances at Thomson Reuters.“This partnership pairs Thomson Reuters tax and regulatory expertise with SpendConsole's Enterprise Payables Orchestration platform to give them what they need to simplify compliance, reduce complexity and prepare with confidence for the next phase of digital tax administration.”

The offering combines ONESOURCE Pagero E-invoicing, the Thomson Reuters market-leading global e-invoicing network supporting compliance across more than 80 countries, and authoritative tax and regulatory expertise with the SpendConsole's AI-powered Enterprise Payables Orchestration platform. Built for complex, highly regulated enterprise environments, it acts as an intelligent control layer across existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) environments, connecting supplier onboarding, invoice processing, compliance, fraud controls and payments while keeping sensitive financial data within the region.

“Compliance in this region should be touchless by default and manual by exception,” said Vishal Bali, managing director of Asia and Emerging Markets at Thomson Reuters.“Together with SpendConsole, we are taking the manual work out of the space between tax rules, ERP data and payments, so finance teams in the UAE and GCC can absorb each new mandate without rebuilding their processes.”

The partnership addresses a widening gap in the region. As governments continue to modernise tax administration through digital reporting and compliance initiatives, finance leaders are increasingly challenged by fragmented ERP environments, complex supplier ecosystems, manual processes, increasing regulatory obligations and growing pressure to deliver greater operational efficiency. ONESOURCE Pagero E-Invoicing in partnership with SpendConsole helps them operationalise compliance and improve efficiency across the finance function, from Corporate Tax and VAT to UAE e-invoicing requirements.

“ONESOURCE Pagero brings the accredited e-invoicing network and the regulatory content that keeps businesses compliant as mandates evolve. SpendConsole extends that and connects compliance to the invoice and payment workflows finance teams already run,” said Jeremy Leck, senior director, strategic partnership and alliances at Thomson Reuters.

On July 9, 2026, the UAE Ministry of Finance formally accredited ONESOURCE Pagero as a fully Accredited Service Provider (ASP), confirming its readiness to help businesses exchange and report e-invoices in compliance with the UAE mandate. This milestone further strengthens Thomson Reuters e-invoicing ecosystem in the UAE, where partner SpendConsole was also approved by the Ministry of Finance as a Pre-Approved Accredited e-Invoicing Service Provider on April 21, 2026.

“The introduction of Corporate Tax and the move toward e-invoicing are creating a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape enterprise payables across the UAE and GCC,” said Abid Ali, founder and CEO of SpendConsole.“The future is not simply about digitising invoices. It is about creating an intelligent control layer across suppliers, invoices, compliance and payments - working above existing ERP environments. Together, Thomson Reuters and SpendConsole are turning regulatory change into measurable improvements in productivity, governance, working capital and supplier experience.”

A key differentiator of the solution is its ability to be deployed within sovereign cloud environments. This enables organisations to meet UAE data residency and regulatory requirements while maintaining enterprise scalability, security and innovation. Through local deployment options, customers can retain control of sensitive financial and supplier data while accelerating AI-powered finance transformation. The platform also handles both purchase order and non-purchase-order processing, contract-based invoicing, multi-language and multi-currency operations.

ONESOURCE Pagero E-invoicing in partnership with SpendConsole is available to customers in the UAE, with broader availability planned for customers in Oman, Qatar and other GCC markets.

About Thomson Reuters:

Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit thomsonreuters.

About SpendConsole:

SpendConsole is an AI-powered Enterprise Payables Orchestration platform for complex, multi-ERP enterprises. It provides an intelligent control layer across supplier onboarding, invoice capture, validation, approvals, compliance, fraud controls, payments and spend intelligence, helping organisations modernise payables without replacing their existing ERP systems. Built for regulated and multi-entity environments, SpendConsole supports sovereign deployment, audit-ready governance and measurable operational outcomes.