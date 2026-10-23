Nutanix Builds A Faster Foundation For Production AI
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Nutanix Is Expanding Its AI Ecosystem with NVIDIA, Supermicro, and Netris to Help Enterprises and Service Providers Quickly Deploy and Scale Production AI, and Reduce AI Costs Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Powering Agentic AI with NVIDIA Vera CPU: Nutanix plans to work with NVIDIA toward Day Zero support for Vera, combining its CPU capabilities with Nutanix software. NVIDIA's high-performance CPU architecture, paired with Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) on bare metal are expected to provide a predictable, low-latency foundation for running advanced AI agents.
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Accelerating AI Deployment and AI Cost Control with Supermicro: Nutanix and Supermicro are announcing plans for a jointly engineered system combining standardized Supermicro servers with Nutanix's Agentic AI full stack software, aiming to help customers simplify and accelerate deployment of private inference for increased security and lower token costs.
Multitenant AI Infrastructure on Bare Metal and Virtualized Environments with Netris: The Nutanix Cloud Platform and Netris Network Automation, Abstraction, and Multitenancy (NAAM) platform will simplify multitenant AI infrastructure with network automation, hard tenant isolation, and self-service network operations across bare-metal and virtualized environments. The integrated solution will enable AI cloud providers to deliver GPU infrastructure as a service through a more unified, cloud-like experience.
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