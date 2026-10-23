Frontline Heroes Office:“Future Of Health” Initiative Advances Proactive Prevention And Strengthens The Role Of Frontline Heroes

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, October 2026: The Frontline Heroes Office affirmed that the Future of Health – A Global Initiative from Abu Dhabi, launched by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi alongside the Future Health Summit Abu Dhabi 2026, reflects a strategic vision to develop a proactive healthcare system focused on prevention, anticipating health risks and safeguarding human health. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Office commended the initiative for its role in advancing healthcare innovation and fostering global dialogue on the future of healthcare. It noted that the early detection of health risks and timely, proactive intervention can contribute to improving quality of life and building healthier communities.

The Office highlighted the pivotal role of frontline heroes across the medical, nursing and wider healthcare workforce in effectively harnessing innovation and advanced technologies. It emphasised the importance of investing in their training and empowerment, equipping them with the latest knowledge and technological tools to enhance the quality of care and strengthen healthcare system readiness.

The Office also commended the Future Health Summit Abu Dhabi 2026 for bringing together leaders, experts, innovators, policymakers and investors from around the world to accelerate the translation of innovation and advanced technologies into practical solutions that strengthen prevention and improve the quality of healthcare.

The Future Health Summit Abu Dhabi 2026 is taking place from 20 to 22 October, organised by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Future of Health – A Global Initiative from Abu Dhabi, under the theme“Towards Health Systems That Proactively Sense Risks.” The summit explores how artificial intelligence, data and sensing technologies can enable the early detection of health risks and strengthen proactive intervention.