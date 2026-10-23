What Kind Of Halloween Candy Is The Cheapest In 2026?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Halloween candy prices can give your wallet a fright, especially if you live in a neighborhood where hundreds of trick-or-treaters show up every October 31. Fortunately, you don't have to spend a fortune on chocolate bars to keep your candy bowl stocked.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend a record $13.5 billion celebrating Halloween in 2026, up from $13.1 billion in 2025. Candy alone accounts for an estimated $4.1 billion, with 96% of Halloween shoppers planning to purchase sweets.

With that much money going toward treats, finding the cheapest Halloween candy in 2026 could make a noticeable difference in your seasonal budget.

The trick is knowing which candies offer the best price per piece, where to shop, and when paying extra for a larger bag actually makes financial sense.

What Is the Cheapest Halloween Candy in 2026?

The cheapest Halloween candy typically includes individually wrapped hard candies, small lollipops, Smarties, Tootsie Rolls, and assorted non-chocolate treats. These options frequently cost less per piece than individually wrapped chocolate bars, especially when purchased in larger quantities. However, the lowest price per ounce doesn't always translate into the lowest cost per trick-or-treater because candy sizes vary considerably. For households expecting large crowds, comparing the number of individually wrapped pieces can provide a more useful measure of value. Based on advertised 2026 prices, several options cost less than 10 cents per piece, although prices and availability vary by retailer.

1. Dum Dums Lollipops: Approximately 4 Cents Each

Dum Dums remain one of the most economical Halloween candy options for households expecting large numbers of visitors. Sam's Club lists a 500-count bag of assorted Dum Dums for $18.88, bringing the cost to approximately 3.8 cents per lollipop. That means you could give 200 trick-or-treaters one lollipop each for roughly $7.55 worth of candy, although purchasing the full bag requires a larger upfront expense. The assorted flavors also offer variety without requiring shoppers to purchase several different packages. For households that regularly welcome hundreds of children, Dum Dums are among the strongest budget-friendly options available.

2. Smarties: A Classic Low-Cost Candy

Smarties are another inexpensive choice because the small rolls can be purchased in large quantities. A recent 2026 Halloween candy comparison identified a four-pound bag at Target for approximately $10.49, with an estimated cost of 4 to 5 cents per roll. That makes Smarties competitive with inexpensive lollipops and other individually wrapped treats. However, shoppers should check the package's actual piece count because large bags may contain different numbers of rolls depending on the product. Smarties can also work well as an affordable addition to a candy bowl containing a smaller quantity of chocolate or other popular treats.

3. Frankford Mega Mix: Approximately 4 Cents Per Piece

If you want variety without paying premium chocolate prices, assorted candy mixes are worth considering. Walmart lists the Frankford Mega Mix Original Bag, containing more than 225 individually wrapped pieces, for $9.94. At 225 pieces, that works out to approximately 4.4 cents per treat. The assortment includes candy such as Smarties, Warheads, fruity chews, and bubble gum, offering more variety than purchasing a single candy type. For households trying to find the cheapest Halloween candy in 2026 without limiting themselves to lollipops, mixed bags can offer a practical compromise.

4. Tootsie Rolls: An Affordable Nostalgic Favorite

Tootsie Rolls have remained a Halloween staple for generations, and small individually wrapped pieces can still offer excellent value. A 2026 retail comparison identified a 360-piece bag priced around $11.50, equivalent to approximately 3.2 cents per piece. That makes them competitive with some of the cheapest hard candies available, although the price depends on the retailer and package size. Shoppers should also distinguish between small individually wrapped pieces and larger Tootsie Roll products, which can cost considerably more per serving. If you're expecting a large crowd, small Tootsie Rolls can help stretch your candy budget while offering a recognizable treat.

5. Candy Corn: Cheap by Weight, but Not Always by Serving

Candy corn is frequently one of the least expensive seasonal sweets when measured by weight. Walmart has advertised its Great Value Autumn Mix in a 12-ounce bag for approximately $1.97, or about 16 cents per ounce. However, candy corn presents a challenge for trick-or-treating because loose pieces aren't individually wrapped for distribution. Buying small treat bags to package individual servings adds another expense that can reduce the savings. Candy corn may be a better budget purchase for home candy bowls, Halloween parties, or dessert decorations than for handing out to neighborhood children.

6. Hershey's Variety Bags: Affordable Name-Brand Chocolate

Chocolate lovers don't necessarily have to abandon their favorite brands to save money this Halloween. Walmart has listed a 200-count assortment of M&M's, Snickers, Twix, and Milky Way for $24.87, or approximately 12.4 cents per piece. That's considerably more expensive than some hard candy options, but it provides recognizable chocolate treats at a manageable per-piece price. For example, distributing 100 pieces would represent about $12.44 worth of candy at that rate. Mixing one bag of name-brand chocolate with inexpensive lollipops or Smarties can help balance popularity and affordability.

7. Dollar General Variety Packs: Watch for Digital Coupons

Discount retailers can offer competitive Halloween candy prices, especially when shoppers take advantage of promotional offers. Dollar General has advertised a 90-piece Hershey's assortment for $10, equivalent to approximately 11.1 cents per piece before any discounts. Other variety packs include chocolate, fruit-flavored candy, and smaller assortments designed for households expecting fewer visitors. The retailer also offers digital coupons and promotional pricing on selected Halloween candy products, although eligibility and availability can change. Before buying, compare the final price after discounts with competing retailers rather than assuming the dollar store automatically has the lowest price.

8. Warehouse Club Variety Bags: Best for Large Crowds

Warehouse clubs can be particularly useful for homeowners who routinely hand out several hundred pieces of candy. A 2026 Halloween candy comparison identified a 430-piece Nerds variety pack at Sam's Club for approximately $24.98, or about 5.8 cents per piece. The assortment includes several individually wrapped candies, providing variety without requiring multiple smaller purchases. However, warehouse membership costs and the possibility of leftover candy should factor into the decision. A household expecting only 40 trick-or-treaters may spend less overall by purchasing a smaller bag at a grocery or discount store.

How Much Should You Budget for Halloween Candy?

The best Halloween candy budget depends on how many children typically visit your home and how many treats you plan to distribute. If you expect 100 trick-or-treaters and spend 5 cents per piece, your candy cost would be approximately $5 before accounting for package sizes or leftovers. Increasing the average cost to 15 cents per piece raises that amount to $15, while handing out two pieces instead of one doubles the quantity needed. Households expecting 300 visitors could spend approximately $15 at 5 cents per piece or $45 at 15 cents per piece. These examples show why comparing unit prices matters, particularly when a few cents per treat can become a substantial difference across hundreds of visitors.

Smart Ways to Save on Halloween Candy in 2026

Finding the cheapest Halloween candy in 2026 involves more than choosing the lowest advertised bag price. The National Retail Federation reports that 31% of Halloween shoppers plan to comparison shop when prices exceed expectations, while 26% intend to seek coupons or sales. Checking digital coupons, comparing warehouse and grocery prices, and calculating the cost per individually wrapped piece can help identify genuine bargains. Buying more candy than your household needs can also erase potential savings, especially when leftover treats go uneaten. Before checking out, estimate your expected trick-or-treater count and choose a combination of affordable candy and recognizable favorites that fits your budget.

A Sweet Halloween Doesn't Have to Cost a Fortune

Halloween candy spending is expected to reach $4.1 billion nationwide in 2026, but individual households still have plenty of opportunities to save. Inexpensive choices such as Dum Dums, Smarties, Tootsie Rolls, and assorted non-chocolate candy can cost just a few cents per piece. Shoppers who prefer chocolate can still find competitive prices by comparing larger variety packs and using available discounts. The most important step is to calculate what you're actually paying for each treat rather than relying on the package's advertised savings. With a little planning, you can keep the neighborhood kids happy without giving your Halloween budget a scare.

What's the cheapest Halloween candy you've found in stores this year, and are you spending more or less on trick-or-treaters than you did in 2025? Share your best deals in the comments.