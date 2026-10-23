HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi meets Chinese business leaders from UBTECH Robotics, ARIDGE, SUTPC and others across Guangdong and Fujian provinces

Meetings with leading Chinese companies and institutions covered various sectors, from technology to manufacturing, aviation, finance, pharmaceuticals and infrastructure HH Sheikh Saud: 'Ras Al Khaimah's growing relations with China are founded on a shared commitment to long-term cooperation, innovation and mutual prosperity'

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, headed a delegation from the Emirate on a six-day visit to Guangdong and Fujian provinces in China, where he held a series of high-level meetings with business leaders and visited multiple top Chinese companies. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The visit sought to strengthen economic ties and explore new opportunities for investment and cooperation between Ras Al Khaimah and China.

HH Sheikh Saud said:“Ras Al Khaimah's growing relations with China are founded on a shared commitment to long-term cooperation, innovation and mutual prosperity. We value the opportunity to engage directly with China's leading companies and institutions, exchange knowledge and expertise, and open new pathways for investment and collaboration. By deepening these connections, we can build partnerships that create lasting value and shared opportunities for our peoples.”

During a visit to UBTECH Robotics, HH Sheikh Saud witnessed the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the company and the International Relations Office of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah to establish a framework for collaborative advanced research, live field testing and operational deployment of humanoid robotic systems in the Emirate. UBTECH Robotics is a pioneering global leader in humanoid artificial intelligence and robotics.

HH Sheikh Saud also visited ARIDGE's smart manufacturing facility in Guangzhou, following the company's recent agreement with Ras Al Khaimah's Transport Authority and Civil Aviation Department to enhance advanced air mobility in the Emirate. He toured the facility and its production lines, learning about the company's manufacturing capabilities and technological developments.

At Shenzhen Urban Transport Planning Center (SUTPC), HH Sheikh Saud witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on strategic cooperation in smart transportation and the low-altitude economy, an economic sector built around commercial, industrial and public-service activities that take place in the near-Earth airspace. Under the agreement, the two sides will cooperate on intelligent transportation, public transport, low-altitude mobility and AI applications, as well as explore the implementation of related solutions in Ras Al Khaimah.

In Guangzhou, HH Sheikh Saud visited the headquarters of Vipshop, a major Chinese e-commerce company, gaining insights into the business's operations and activities.

Alongside these visits, HH Sheikh Saud held meetings with representatives from many other Chinese companies and institutions, including: China Securities International; ZTE; HOPU Investments; Hong Kong and China Gas Company (Towngas) and Full Vision Capital; Qilu Pharmaceutical; YXE China Railway Express; Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited; Canton Chamber of Commerce in UAE; China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC); Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC); AJT Group; Star-net Group; Xiamen Airlines; and Fujian Energy and Petrochemical Group.

The meetings covered a broad range of sectors, including technology, advanced manufacturing, aviation, financial services, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and energy, reflecting opportunities to deepen cooperation between Ras Al Khaimah and China.

HH Sheikh Saud's visit along with his delegation reinforced Ras Al Khaimah's commitment to building long-term international partnerships, strengthening its connections with major global markets and creating new opportunities for sustainable economic growth.

Guangdong Province in southern China has a population of over 128.6 million people and the largest economy of any province in the country, with a GDP of US$2 trillion (AED7.34 trillion) in 2025. It is a major manufacturing hub, with electronics, automotive, textiles, pharmaceuticals, high-tech industries, finance and real estate among its key sectors.

Meanwhile, Fujian Province, on China's southeastern coast, has a population of 41.9 million people and recorded a GDP of US$897 billion (AED3.29 trillion) in 2025. The province has a strong manufacturing base, with key industries including electronic information, machinery and equipment, petrochemicals and advanced manufacturing, alongside a growing digital economy.

About His Highness Sheikh Saud:

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi is a Member of the Supreme Council of the UAE and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK). Born in Dubai in 1956, he was educated in Ras Al Khaimah before attending the American University of Beirut. He later moved to the University of Michigan, graduating with an Economics Degree.

He returned home in 1978 and was appointed Chief of the Ruler's Court before becoming Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Municipal Council in 1986. In this period, HH Sheikh Saud founded RAK Ceramics and restructured Julphar Pharmaceuticals and Stevin Rock to ensure both became the industry leaders they are today.

HH Sheikh Saud was named Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah on 14 June 2003. In this role he oversaw the introduction of free zones, efficient business licensing procedures and offshore corporate registration.

On 27 October 2010, after the passing of his father H.H. Sheikh Saqr (May he rest in Peace), HH Sheikh Saud became the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. As Ruler, he has continued to expand and diversify Ras Al Khaimah's economic base and improve the quality of its social services, while working hard to make high-quality education and healthcare services available to all the Emirate's population.

HH Sheikh Saud received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bolton, UK, in 2010; an Honorary Fellowship of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in India, in 2013; and an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Economics from Incheon National University, South Korea, in 2018, a year in which he was also named Visionary Leader of the Year by Arabian Business.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. With a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located between East and West – with one third of the world's population within four hours' flying time – RAK is a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its economy is diverse, with no single sector accounting for more than 23% of GDP. RAK offers a business-friendly environment with customizable services, competitive operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world's lowest corporate tax rates. With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 73,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and Innovation City support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a future-focused economy validated by 'A' range credit ratings since 2008 from Fitch and S&P.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, while its natural beauty (UAE's highest mountain, beaches and deserts) and rich cultural heritage – dating back 7,000 years – further enhance RAK's universal appeal.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up, a competitive cost of living and high quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities.