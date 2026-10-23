Pay Off Mortgage Early Or Invest? Find Your Break-Even Rate
|$10,000 of safe cash
|Household one (22%, 7% loan)
|Household two (12%, 3% loan)
|Treasury interest
|$452.00
|$452.00
|Federal tax on it
|$99.44
|$54.24
|Treasury, after tax
|$352.56
|$397.76
|Interest avoided by prepaying
|$700.00
|$300.00
|Winner
|Prepay, by $347.44
|Treasury, by $97.76
Same $10,000. Opposite answers.Find your break-even rate
You don't need either household's numbers. You need one line of arithmetic.
Take the Treasury yield. Multiply it by one minus your federal bracket. That's your break-even mortgage rate. In a spreadsheet: =0.0452*(1-0.22).
At today's 4.52% yield:
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12% bracket: 4.52% times 0.88 is about 3.98%.
22% bracket: 4.52% times 0.78 is about 3.53%.
24% bracket: 4.52% times 0.76 is about 3.44%.
If your mortgage rate is above your break-even, prepaying beats the safe alternative. If it's below, park the safe money in Treasuries and let the cheap loan sit there.
A new loan at today's average rate clears every number on that list by more than three points. A 3% loan from a few years back clears none of them.
State income tax tilts things slightly toward Treasuries, since that interest skips state tax. In a high-tax state, nudge your break-even up a little.If you itemize
Itemizers get to deduct mortgage interest, which lowers the loan's real cost. A 7% loan for someone in the 24% bracket costs 7% times 0.76, or 5.32%, after the deduction.
That's still above the 3.44% break-even for that bracket. A 7% mortgage beats Treasuries even with the deduction. The deduction only flips the answer for rates already near the line.What about the stock market?
Stocks are a separate decision, and they don't get settled here.
Money you'd invest for twenty years belongs in a diversified index fund whether your mortgage is 3% or 7%, because the expected payoff and the risk are both larger. Draining a retirement plan to kill a mortgage trades a long-run engine for a smaller payment.
The prepay question is about the slice of money you've already decided shouldn't ride the market: the cash beyond your emergency fund, a bonus you won't risk, a house fund you stopped needing. For that slice, the only fair competitor is another safe asset.
Keep the two buckets separate and the decision stops being a philosophy argument.What prepaying costs you
Liquidity. Money sent to principal is locked inside the house. You can't pull it back out without selling, refinancing, or borrowing against the home, and a lender decides the terms of that last one, not you.
A Treasury matures or sells in days.
That's why prepaying comes after the cushion is built, not instead of it. A 7% guaranteed return isn't worth much if a job loss forces you onto a credit card at a far higher rate.The move to make
Work out your break-even with the formula above, using the current 1-year Treasury yield and your federal bracket.
If your rate is above it, and you already have an emergency fund, take the full employer match, and carry no high-interest debt: set up a recurring extra principal payment. Tell your servicer to apply it to principal, and check the next statement to confirm it did.
If your rate is below it, leave the mortgage on schedule. Put the spare safe money in Treasuries or a Treasury fund, where it earns more after tax and stays reachable.
This isn't for anyone still building an emergency fund, anyone with credit card balances, or anyone planning to sell within a year or two, where the cash would serve better kept liquid for the move.Sources Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Selected Interest Rates (Daily), H.15, released October 22, 2026 TreasuryDirect, Interest Income Reporting for Marketable Treasury Securities Freddie Mac, Primary Mortgage Market Survey, Mortgage Rates, week of October 22, 2026 Internal Revenue Service, Publication 936 (2025), Home Mortgage Interest Deduction Internal Revenue Service, Rev. Proc. 2025-32 (2026 inflation adjustments) Thousandaire Editorial Team
The Thousandaire Editorial Team creates practical, evidence-based personal finance content for people building real wealth. We break down investing, retirement, taxes, real estate, and other wealth-building decisions with clear explanations, real numbers, and no hype
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