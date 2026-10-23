Malaika Arora Diet, Workout Routine: Know Workout Regime That Keeps Her Fit At 50

Malaika Arora maintains her fitness effortlessly even at 50. She follows a strict routine of yoga, strength training, intermittent fasting, and a balanced diet. We break down her ultimate fitness secrets right here

Actresses need to stay fit in the film industry. Malaika Arora maintains her body beautifully, and this shows how much she loves herself. Many models and actresses choose medical treatments to get a perfect shape these days. Malaika Arora clarified in an interview that she never underwent any cosmetic surgery or medical body enhancement treatments. She relies entirely on her daily habits to stay fit. We list the things she does every day for her fitness.

Malaika gives a special place to yoga in her fitness routine. She does not treat yoga as just a trend. She considers it a major part of her daily life. The actress wrote in an Instagram post that yoga has been a part of her life for many years. She explained that yoga is not just an exercise. It helps her reconnect with herself, recharge her mind and body, and find perfect balance.

Malaika prioritizes strength training along with yoga in her fitness routine. These exercises help her improve muscle strength and physical stamina. People must take care of their muscle and bone health as they grow older. Women especially need to include strength training in their daily fitness routines.

Media reports state that Malaika Arora keeps her eating window between 12 PM and 7 PM as part of her intermittent fasting routine. A person eats food only during specific hours of the day in intermittent fasting. They fast for the remaining hours.

People cannot stay fit just by exercising. They must provide essential nutrients to their bodies. Malaika avoids extreme dieting for her fitness. She includes food items that provide essential proteins, vitamins, minerals, fiber, and energy in her daily diet.

Malaika practices pranayama regularly. People also call this a breathing exercise. Practitioners focus on their breath and give importance to breath control during pranayama.

Consistency forms the most important part of Malaika Arora's fitness philosophy. People do not need to do extremely tough workouts every day to stay fit. They should do yoga, walking, strength training, and other physical activities daily based on their physical capacity.

You must remember to give your body enough rest and recovery time. You should choose healthy habits that you can maintain for a long time instead of following new fitness trends repeatedly.