2 Friends Killed As Scooter Falls Under Bus, Dashcam Captures Horrific Kottayam Accident

Two 24-year-old women were killed after their scooter lost control and fell under an oncoming private bus near Pampady in Kerala's Kottayam district on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred at around 8.30 am and was captured on a dashcam, with footage reportedly showing the scooter losing balance after a car ahead slowed down on a narrow road.

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Two 24-year-old women were killed in a tragic road accident near Pampady in Kerala's Kottayam district at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, after their scooter reportedly brushed against a car, lost control and went under a private bus travelling in the opposite direction.

The deceased have been identified as Ashley Ann Thomas, daughter of V. V. Thomas of Vattakkavunkal, Meenadom, and Kripa Merin Kurian, daughter of Fr. Kuriakose Kadavumbhagom of Pampady.

According to preliminary police information, the two friends were travelling to Kanam to meet another friend. A car travelling ahead reportedly swerved to avoid a motorcycle parked on the roadside and a pedestrian talking to its rider. The scooter brushed against the car, causing the women to lose control and fall beneath an oncoming bus heading towards Kottayam. Both died at the scene.

Although both women were reportedly wearing helmets, they sustained fatal injuries when the bus ran over them. Police, forensic experts and fingerprint specialists inspected the accident site. Pampady Police have launched an investigation into the incident, including the alleged obstruction of the road.

Ashley was a chartered accountancy student who had recently completed the ICCA course. Friends had reportedly planned to visit her home to congratulate her on her achievement, but were instead devastated by the news of her death.

Her father, V. V. Thomas, runs a workshop at Annadivayal in Velloor. She is survived by her mother, Mary Thomas, and her brothers, Subin Varghese and Albin V. Thomas. Her brother Alvin is a student at Baselius College in Kottayam.

Her body is scheduled to be brought home at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. George Orthodox Church in Meenadom, following prayers at her residence.

Kripa had returned to Kerala from Australia in the early hours of October 19, accompanied by her brother Kiran, who also works there. She was pursuing a Master of Social Work at James Cook University in Brisbane and had come home for a vacation.

Kripa and Ashley had been close friends since their school days at BMM School in Pampady. Whenever Kripa returned home during holidays, visiting Ashley was reportedly among her first priorities.

Kripa had planned to attend the annual festival at St. Ignatius Jacobite Syrian Church in Kadavumbhagam, Pampady, where her father serves as vicar. The festival is scheduled for October 24 and 25. She had purchased new clothes for the occasion and booked her return flight to Australia for November 16.

Tragically, her death came just days before her 25th birthday on November 22.

Kripa is survived by her father, Fr. Kuriakose Kadavumbhagom, her mother, Anita Kurian of Manarcad, and her brother Kiran. Her father is the director of Blossom Valley Child Development Centre in Pampady and has held leadership positions in church organisations.

Her funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday at St. Ignatius Jacobite Syrian Church in Kadavumbhagam, Pampady, with Catholicos Baselios Joseph presiding over the service.

District Police Chief K. M. Sabu Mathew confirmed that an investigation had been launched into the accident. Police are also examining the circumstances surrounding the reported road obstruction.

The tragic deaths of the two young friends have left their families, classmates and the local community in deep shock.

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The victims were identified as Ashley Ann Thomas, daughter of V V Thomas of Meenadom, and Kripa Merin Kurian, daughter of Fr Kuriakose Kadavumbhagam of Pampady. The two were close friends who had known each other since their school days at BMM School in Pampady.

According to preliminary police information, they were travelling to Kanam to meet another friend. Both reportedly wore helmets but died at the scene after the bus ran over them.

How did the accident happen?

According to preliminary reports, a car travelling ahead swerved to avoid a motorcycle parked on the roadside and a pedestrian speaking to its rider. The scooter carrying Ashley and Kripa reportedly brushed against the car, causing the women to lose control and fall beneath a private bus travelling towards Kottayam.

Dashcam footage from a vehicle travelling behind them reportedly captured the sequence leading to the collision. Police are investigating the circumstances, including the alleged obstruction on the narrow road.

#Keralam பாம்பாடி அருகே கார் மீது ஸ்கூட்டர் உரசி கட்டுப்பாட்டை இழந்ததில், எதிர் திசையில் வந்த தனியார் பேருந்தின் அடியில் சிக்கி 24 வயதான இரண்டு இளம் பெண்கள் சம்பவ இடத்திலேயே பரிதாபமாக உயிரிழந்தனர்.

உயிரிழந்தவர்கள் ஆஷ்லி ஆன் தாமஸ் மற்றும் கிருபா மெரின் குரியன் என அடையாளம் காணப.. M உடனடி செய்திகள் (@rajtweets10) October 23, 2026

Police personnel, forensic experts and fingerprint specialists inspected the accident site. District Police Chief K M Sabu Mathew confirmed that an investigation had been launched.

Who was Ashley Ann Thomas?

Ashley was a chartered accountancy student who had recently completed the ICCA course. Friends had reportedly planned to visit her home to congratulate her on the achievement. Instead, they were devastated to learn of her death.

Her father, V V Thomas, runs a workshop at Annadivayal in Velloor. Ashley is survived by her mother, Mary Thomas, and her brothers, Subin Varghese and Albin V Thomas.

Her body was scheduled to be brought home at 5 pm on Thursday. The funeral was scheduled for 10 am on Friday at St George Orthodox Church in Meenadom, following prayers at her residence.

Kripa Merin Kurian had returned from Australia

Kripa had returned to Kerala from Australia in the early hours of October 19 with her brother Kiran, who also works there. She was pursuing a Master of Social Work at James Cook University in Brisbane and had come home for a holiday.

Her return was also an opportunity to spend time with family and friends. Whenever she visited Kerala during university breaks, meeting Ashley was reportedly among her first priorities.

Kripa had planned to attend the annual festival at St Ignatius Jacobite Syrian Church in Kadavumbhagam, Pampady, on October 24 and 25. Her father serves as the church's vicar. She had bought new clothes for the celebrations and booked her return flight to Australia for November 16.

Her death came just month before her 25th birthday on November 22. She is survived by her father, Fr Kuriakose Kadavumbhagam, her mother, Anita Kurian of Manarcad, and her brother Kiran.

Her funeral was scheduled for 2 pm on Thursday at St Ignatius Jacobite Syrian Church in Kadavumbhagam, with Catholicos Baselios Joseph presiding over the service.

Investigation underway

The deaths have left both families, friends and the local community in shock. The two women had shared a friendship that stretched back to their school years, and their journey to meet another friend ended in tragedy.

Police are examining the sequence of events that led to the collision, including the reported road obstruction and the actions of those involved. The investigation will seek to establish how the scooter lost control and whether any negligence contributed to the accident.

The incident has also drawn attention to the dangers of narrow roads where parked vehicles, pedestrians and moving traffic can create unexpected hazards. The precise circumstances and responsibility for the crash remain subject to the police investigation.