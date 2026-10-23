WDC's Pricing-Driven Earnings Beat Divides Wall Street - Analysts Warn Rising Capex, Potential Supply Increases Could Pressure Valuations
|
Analyst Firm
|
Rating
|
New Target
|
Previous Target
% Change From Last Close (Oct. 22)
|
Baird
|
Outperform
|
$900
|
$630
+154.1%
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Overweight
|
$668
|
$643
+88.6%
|
Citi
|
Buy
|
$660
|
$740
+86.3%
|
Goldman Sachs
|
Neutral
|
$540
|
$615
+52.5%
|
UBS
|
Neutral
|
$435
|
$470
+22.8%
WDC Forecasts Stronger Revenue Growth And Margins
Western Digital's fiscal first-quarter (Q1) revenue rose 55% year over year to $4.38 billion, beating the $4.14 billion analyst consensus tracked by FiscalAI. Adjusted EPS surged to $4.64, exceeding the consensus estimate of $4.10.
The company forecast fiscal second-quarter (Q2) revenue of $5 billion to $5.2 billion, representing approximately 69% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. The company expects adjusted gross margin of 60% to 61% and adjusted EPS of $5.60 to $6.
Retail Investors' Sentiment Around WDC Stock
Despite the recent selloff, retail investors' sentiment around WDC stock flipped to the 'bullish' territory amid 'high' levels of message volume.WDC stock retail sentiment on October 23, as of 08:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits
So far this year, WDC shares have surged nearly 89%. By comparison, the iShares AI Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI), which holds the stock, has risen over 18% over this period.
See Also: Cathie Wood's ARK Loads Up 38,110 Meta Shares Across 3 ETFs Despite Mounting AI Spending Concerns
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