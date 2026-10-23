Uttarakhand Viral Video: Bride Walks 18 Km In Lehenga, Appeals To CM Dhami For A Road (WATCH)

A woman in Chakrata, Uttarakhand, had to trek over 18 kilometers across difficult terrain to get to her in-laws' house. This made her wedding trip an appeal for a basic need: a road to her village. Due to a lack of road connectivity, Sharmila had to walk the last distance on foot while traveling with a wedding procession from Bulhar hamlet to Undava, a distant community close to Dehradun.

When she started the journey from Lokhandi last Tuesday, the event occurred. She was observed walking quickly down the bumpy route while wearing a bulky bridal lehenga, eager to get to her new house in time for the auspicious muhurat for her griha pravesh ceremony.

The weary bride was seen pleading with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a video that the locals had captured. She said that she was traveling from Lokhandi to Undava and pled with the Chief Minister to construct a road so that locals wouldn't have to face such challenges in the future.

The difficulties encountered by the people living in the isolated town received fresh attention when the video went viral on social media. Undava still lacks road connectivity even after decades of independence, which has an impact on both daily living and significant events like weddings.

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Concerns about access to necessary services have also been raised by the lack of roads in Uttarakhand's mountainous regions, especially for senior citizens, sick, and expectant mothers who would find it difficult to get to medical facilities.

The problem is not brand-new. Undava's lack of road connectivity and the challenges experienced by inhabitants of other isolated villages, such as Handi Kandi, where people found it impossible to go to hospitals during inclement weather, were noted in a number of publications.