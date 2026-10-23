Dramatic Clashes Erupt Between BJP And Congress Workers In Gadag Polls

Clash Erupts at Gadag Polling Station

Dramatic scenes unfolded as Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers clashed in front of the Municipal College in Gadag during the West Graduates' Constituency election on Friday, leading to a tense situation in the area. Workers from both parties engaged in sloganeering, with BJP cadres raising slogans in support of senior party leader and MLA CC Patil, while Congress workers countered with slogans backing Karnataka Minister HK Patil.

The flashpoint occurred when BJP workers alleged that Congress cadres were permitted inside the designated polling booth premises in blatant violation of Election Commission guidelines. Expressing strong outrage, BJP workers accused the local police of failing to enforce the mandatory 100-metre restricted perimeter around the polling centre, terming the lapse a gross misuse of power by the ruling party. Stepping into the confrontation, MLA C.C. Patil lashed out at the police officers and demanded that Congress workers be immediately removed from the premises. The police had a tough time controlling workers of both parties and bringing the situation under control.

Election Context and Security

The contest in the West Graduates' Constituency has incumbent BJP MLC SV Sankanur seeking a third term against advocate and former MLC Mohan Limbikai, who previously belonged to the BJP but is now contesting on a Congress ticket. Sankanur also cast his vote at Municipal College in Gadag for the Karnataka West Graduates' Constituency election and expressed confidence in his victory. "All polling booths are seeing a rush. I am confident of winning," he said. BJP leader Anil Rajbhar also appealed to voters to exercise their franchise, expressing confidence in his party's candidates.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the biennial elections following the completion of the terms of sitting members in the respective constituencies. According to the Commission, the terms of eight members in Bihar, four in Karnataka, five in Maharashtra and 11 in Uttar Pradesh are ending, resulting in vacancies. Polling began at 8 am and will continue until 4 pm on Friday. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 27, while the entire election process is to be completed by October 31. The police department has implemented strict security measures at polling stations to prevent any untoward incidents. Necessary facilities have been provided to enable voters to cast their votes peacefully, while officials are closely monitoring the entire electoral process. (ANI)

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