Tis Hazari Court Grants Judicial Custody To Influencer Amir Shokeen

Judicial Custody Granted to Influencer

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The Tis Hazari Court on Friday granted one-day judicial custody of Amir Shokeen after Delhi Police sought six days of custody for his interrogation in a case registered at Sadar Bazar Police Station. Shokeen was produced before the court in connection with the alleged racial harassment of a Tripura youth.

Earlier today, members of the Youth TIPRA Federation (YTF) and the TIPRA Indigenous Students Federation visited NCC Police Station in Agartala to seek updates regarding the case registered against arrested content creator Amir Shokeen. During the visit, representatives of the two organisations sought information from the police regarding the progress of the investigation and the specific sections under which the case has been registered. The YTF members were reportedly informed that Amir Shokeen would be brought to Agartala within the next two to three days.

Details of the Investigation

Shokeen was arrested by Delhi Police yesterday for allegedly using racial slurs against a man from Tripura. DCP North District Niharika Bhatt on Thursday said the police registered a case at Sadar Bazaar Police Station after learning about the incident through social media. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police themselves became the complainant in the case.

“In this case, we came to know through social media that a person named Amir Shokeen, a social media influencer and YouTuber, had used racial slurs against a man from Tripura. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police became the complainant and registered a case at Sadar Bazaar Police Station, under the jurisdiction of North District. The case was registered under Sections 192, 196, 352 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” Bhatt said.

Arrest and Evidence

She said multiple teams from North District conducted raids across Delhi and carried out technical surveillance before apprehending the accused on Thursday evening.“Throughout the day, multiple teams from North District conducted raids across Delhi and carried out technical surveillance. Based on these efforts, the accused, Mohammad Amir, was apprehended in the evening and arrested in connection with the case,” she said.

According to the complaint, a video circulating on Instagram allegedly shows a person from Tripura being subjected to sexual assault, harassment and degrading treatment by a social media content creator. A Tripura student body identified the Instagram account as @amirshokeen and said it was purportedly associated with Shokeen. (ANI)

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