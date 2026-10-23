Pankaj Tripathi And Aditi Rao Hydari Starrer Parivarik Manuranjan OTT

Parivarik ManuRanjan OTT Release

Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer 'Parivarik ManuRanjan' has opted for an OTT route instead of a theatrical release. The film will be released on Sony LIV. Check out the teaser here View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

As per the makers, Parivarik ManuRanjan promises a refreshing take on "romance, sprinkled with humour and the wholesome love and warmth of a family." This is the first time Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari are working together. The film also marks the beginning of a new partnership between Bhanushali Studios Limited and AAZ Films. Directed by Varun V. Sharma, with the story and screenplay by Brijendra Kala, Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V. Sharma, and dialogues by Brijendra Kala, the film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Himanshu Kishan Mehta and Alicia Zafar, with Ali Abbas Zafar serving as creative producer. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

Pankaj Tripathi to Host IIFA 2027

Meanwhile, besides this, Pankaj Tripathi will soon be seen making his hosting debut at IIFA. The 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on January 22 and 23, 2027. For Tripathi, the occasion marks his first experience hosting an awards show.

Known for his performances across films and streaming projects, the actor said the new role brings both excitement and nervousness.“For an actor, there are certain moments that come with a little extra nervousness and a lot of excitement and hosting the IIFA Digital Awards for the first time is definitely one of them. I have spent much of my journey standing in front of the camera and telling stories through characters, so stepping onto the IIFA stage in a completely different role is both exciting and humbling. In fact, this will be my first experience of hosting an awards show, which makes the moment even more special for me,” Tripathi said in a press statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)