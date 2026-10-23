India Sweeps Javelin Throw Podium At Asian Para Games 2026 In Japan

Historic Podium Sweep for India in Javelin Throw

India's Sumit clinched the gold medal in the men's javelin throw F42–F44/F61–F64 final at the Asian Para Games 2026, while Mahendra Gurjar and Sandip Sanjay Sargar won silver and bronze, respectively, to complete a podium sweep for the country. Sumit, competing in the T64 category and supported under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), registered a best throw of 72.46 metres to secure gold with 1,112 points. Mahendra Gurjar claimed the silver medal with a throw of 59.03 metres, setting a new Games record in the T42 category. He scored 1,066 points. Sandip Sanjay Sargar secured bronze with a throw of 64.48 metres, setting a new Games record in the T44 category and scoring 1,006 points. The three Indian athletes swept all three medals in the event, concluding their Asian Para Games 2026 campaigns with gold, silver and bronze for the country.

Comparison with Previous Performances

At the 2022 Asian Para Games, Sumit had won gold with a world-record throw of 73.29 metres. Pushpendra had secured bronze with a throw of 62.06 metres, while Sandeep finished fourth with an effort of 61.84 metres.

India's Broader Success at Asian Para Games 2026

Meanwhile, India enjoyed a strong campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026, winning gold medals in para-athletics, para-badminton, para-archery and shooting para sport. Sumit Antil clinched gold in men's javelin throw, with Mahendra Gurjar taking silver and Sandip Sargar bronze, while Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi won gold in men's recurve archery. In para-badminton, Nitesh Kumar, Naveen Sivakumar and the women's doubles pair of Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi secured gold medals. Sandeep won gold in men's 400m T64, while Mona Agarwal topped the women's R8 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event. Indian athletes also added several silver and bronze medals across athletics, badminton, swimming and table tennis, alongside multiple fourth- and fifth-place finishes. (ANI)

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