Elephant Squad Returns To Forest Following Successful Dasara Savari

Elephant Squad Departs for Forest

After the famous Dasara Jumbo Savari concluded successfully, the elephant squad is now heading back from the palace to the forest. A puja was performed for the elephant squad at the Jayamarthanda Gate. Elephants Abhimanyu, Prashantha, Dhananjaya, Ekalavya, Mahendra, Gopi, Srirama, Srikantha, Sugriva, Kaveri, Chaitra, Roopa and Lakshmi took part in the puja. The squad was given a farewell with fruits and betel leaves.

Leadership and Performance Reviews

DCF Dr. Prabhugowda said the Dasara Jumbo Savari had concluded successfully and praised Prashantha for carrying out his responsibilities during the procession. "The Dasara Jumbo Savari has concluded very successfully. Prashantha has lived up to all our expectations. He carried the Golden Howdah for 2 hours. At the time of his selection, he had passed all parameters and is also an experienced elephant. I thank everyone who contributed to the success of Dasara."

Abhimanyu's Role and Farewell

He also highlighted the role of Abhimanyu, who was selected by the government as the Nishane elephant, and said the squad had been given a respectful farewell. He added, "Abhimanyu was also selected by the government as the Nishane elephant. We have given him a respectful farewell as well. After returning to the forest, the elephants will continue their routine work as usual."

Inauguration and Traditional Significance

On October 21, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inaugurated the historic Jamboo Savari procession at Mysore Palace on Vijayadashami, offering floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari, seated in the golden howdah atop elephant Prashant, as Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attended the celebrations. The procession was inaugurated in the auspicious Meena Lagna within the palace premises, marking the grand finale of the Mysuru Dasara festivities.

The event brought together dignitaries, including a Mysuru royal family representative and Member of Parliament Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheeshan. The Karnataka Chief Minister's Office shared photographs of the celebrations on its official X handle, highlighting the festival's centuries-old traditions, religious significance and connection to Kannada cultural heritage. Alongside the images, the office posted the caption,“Devotion's Emotion, Tradition's Grandeur: Auspicious Beginning to the Historic Jamboo Savari”.

The post stated that Shivakumar inaugurated the Vijayadashami procession by offering floral tributes to the state's presiding deity, Goddess Chamundeshwari, who was seated in the golden howdah atop elephant Prashant. The Chief Minister's Office described Jamboo Savari as the crown jewel of Mysuru Dasara, highlighting its historical legacy, devotion and cultural significance. It also expressed the hope that the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari would bring happiness, peace and prosperity to the people of Karnataka.

A key feature of this year's procession is elephant Prashant carrying the golden howdah, also known as the Ambari, for the first time. Preparations included work on tying the 750-kg howdah, a central element of the traditional Vijayadashami procession. The Jamboo Savari procession remains a major part of the Vijayadashami festivities, bringing together religious rituals, royal traditions and public celebrations at the historic Mysore Palace.

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