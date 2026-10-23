Gujarat And Scotland Sign Landmark Mous To Strengthen Global Ties

Strategic Partnership Between Gujarat and Scotland

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 23 (ANI): The governments of Gujarat and Scotland signed important Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Scottish First Minister John Swinney. Under these MoUs, cooperation will be promoted to strengthen the bridge of mutual friendship and understanding between Gujarat and Scotland, along with fostering people-to-people connections, developing economic relations, promoting sustainable and inclusive economic development, and encouraging collaboration in innovation and prosperity. Furthermore, opportunities for practical cooperation in knowledge and experience sharing, as well as in areas of mutual interest, will also be developed.

The MoUs were signed during a courtesy meeting between Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and First Minister of the Scottish Government John Swinney, along with his delegation, in Gandhinagar. The Chief Minister and the First Minister of Scotland exchanged copies of the MoUs. As Gujarat is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, these MoUs will serve as a catalyst for Gujarat to benefit from Scotland's experience in successfully hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, world-class infrastructure development, and the promotion of a fitness culture, among other areas.

Focus on Energy and Sustainable Growth

The MoUs cover areas such as enhancing business and people-to-people connections between Gujarat and Scotland, promoting trade and investment opportunities, sharing knowledge and experience in innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable development, and identifying mutually beneficial areas of partnership based on the respective strengths and specialised capabilities of both sides. These MoUs will also facilitate progress through mutual cooperation in sectors of shared interest between Gujarat and Scotland.

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney expressed confidence that this agreement between Gujarat and Scotland would open up new development opportunities in the fields of culture, sports, renewable energy and life sciences. He particularly expressed his eagerness to share Scotland's expertise in offshore energy with Gujarat. Responding in this regard, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Gujarat is a leading state in the renewable energy sector across the country. Moreover, Gujarat, which has the longest coastline in the country, possesses immense potential and capabilities in offshore energy as well. As Scotland is a global leader in offshore energy, the Chief Minister also proposed during the meeting that a delegation from Gujarat visit Scotland to study the sector and gain guidance from its expertise.

Vision for Future Collaboration

In a post on X, Patel said, "Delighted to sign a landmark MoU with the Scottish Government in Gandhinagar today, in the esteemed presence of Scotland's First Minister, Mr. @JohnSwinney. This partnership strongly aligns with Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision for sustainable development and building robust global relations. Our collaboration will deeply focus on renewable energy, sports, trade, investment, education, skilling, innovation and cultural exchange. As a national leader in green energy, Gujarat will soon send a delegation to Scotland to study their globally recognised expertise in the offshore wind sector to harness our vast coastline's potential. Additionally, as Gujarat prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, Scotland's experience in organising the 2026 edition in Glasgow will be invaluable. We look forward to their guidance in developing world-class sports infrastructure and a strong fitness culture. I am confident this MoU will drive shared prosperity and build a highly productive partnership between Gujarat and Scotland!"

Chief Secretary MK Das welcomed the Scottish delegation to Gujarat and elaborated on the immense potential for friendly cooperation in strengthening bilateral relations through sports, renewable energy, economic partnerships, cultural exchange and other areas. Providing details of the subjects covered under the MoUs, he stated that the agreements would help strengthen connections among relevant businesses, institutions and experts to support the transition towards a more sustainable economy; facilitate the sharing of knowledge, experiences and best practices; and create opportunities for innovation, skill development, and professional and institutional partnerships.

The MoUs will promote knowledge and skills through academic and research collaboration and stronger connections among universities, colleges and other educational institutions in Gujarat and Scotland. They will also help strengthen ties among students, researchers, teachers and institutions in areas of mutual interest. He also highlighted that the MoUs include provisions to promote mutual understanding and long-term relationships between the people of Gujarat and Scotland through culture, heritage and creative industries.

Executive Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department Rajeev Topno expressed gratitude to all participants and voiced confidence that these MoUs would foster dialogue, trust and meaningful partnerships in the fields of education and skilling, sports and energy. The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, Principal Secretaries of Urban Development and Education, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey, and senior secretaries from various departments. (ANI)

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