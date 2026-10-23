Hrithik Roshan Praises Anand Kumar's Super Infinity Initiative: 'Take A Bow, Anand Sir'

"Congratulations on yet another brilliant initiative with #SuperInfinity, Anand sir! Only you can make studying so much fun! @teacheranandkumar take a bow." Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan posted this on Thursday, October 22, 2026. He praised educator Anand Kumar for his Super Infinity - an online platform that makes learning more engaging and accessible. Roshan famously played Kumar in the acclaimed biographical film Super 30.

Roshan's shout-out shows the actor's lasting connection to Kumar's educational work, going far beyond their movie. Super Infinity aims to broaden quality learning, especially in mathematics. It reaches students globally through its YouTube channel.

Expanding Educational Horizons

Anand Kumar, known for his Super 30 program, launched it as a digital extension. His Super 30 coaches underprivileged students for the tough IIT-JEE exams. The platform uses storytelling, animation, and music. It simplifies complex maths. The subject becomes enjoyable for many.

A free online resource on YouTube - that is Super Infinity. Kumar wants to make education accessible to all, breaking down financial and geographical barriers. It offers structured courses, from school fundamentals to advanced topics for competitive exams. This shift expands Anand Kumar's big impact. It moves him from a regional program to a truly global audience, reaching students far beyond Super 30's classroom.

From Super 30 to Super Infinity

Kumar started his education journey with the very successful Super 30 program. This pioneering program provided intensive IIT-JEE coaching to talented, underprivileged students. It saw big success. Many secured admissions to India's top engineering institutes. Kumar became a pioneer in accessible education. 'Super Infinity' is the next step. It builds on 'Super 30's principles. But it greatly widens its reach.

Thanks Hrithik Jee, You brought my Super 30 journey to millions through the big screen. Today, your encouragement for Super Infinity gives me even more strength to take my dream of making mathematics joyful and accessible to every child across the world forward. Lots of love and gratitude. #SuperInfinity

- Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) October 22, 2026

Hrithik Roshan's Enduring Connection

Why does Roshan care so much? His praise shows strong appreciation for Kumar's innovative teaching and dedication to students. Their Super 30 collaboration gave Roshan a close look at Kumar's efforts. He saw Kumar transform lives through education. The actor's praised portrayal of Anand Kumar in the 2019 film created a strong bond. It also built enduring respect for the educator's work.