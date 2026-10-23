Himachal CM Launches Manali Marathon To Fight Drugs And Save Nature

Manali Marathon and Green Warriors Initiative Launched

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday launched the official T-shirt for the upcoming fourth edition of the Manali Marathon and the Green Warriors initiative, linking the sporting event with the state government's campaign against chitta (synthetic drugs) and efforts to protect the environment. The Manali Marathon, organised by the Himalayan Xtreme Sports Association, is scheduled to be held from October 30 to November 1 in Manali. The event will feature multiple race categories, including a 100-km Rohtang Pass Ultra Challenge, a full marathon, a half marathon and shorter-distance runs. The Green Warriors initiative, being promoted alongside the marathon, aims to engage children and young people in environmental conservation, physical fitness and efforts to keep the Himalayan region free from plastic waste.

Speaking with ANI after launching the T-shirt, Sukhu said the state government had started a movement against chitta and expressed support for the marathon organisers and young participants joining the campaign. "Look, our government has started a movement against chitta, and this movement has already begun. Today, all these young people want this kind of fight to be waged against chitta. A mega marathon is starting from Manali. I had gone to Manali to launch it. I extend my best wishes to everyone who is continuously participating in the marathon to make Himachal chitta-free," the Chief Minister said. He encouraged the organisers to continue the initiative and expand its reach, saying that sporting activities could help mobilise young people in the fight against substance abuse.

Promoting Environmental Responsibility Among Youth

The Green Warriors campaign seeks to combine environmental responsibility with opportunities for children to participate in sporting activities. Under the initiative, children below 16 years of age can earn free entry to the 5-km race by collecting discarded plastic bottles from their villages and surrounding areas and submitting them to the organisers.

Objectives of the Green Warriors Campaign

Speaking with ANI, Himalayan Xtreme Sports Association president Praveen Sood said the fourth edition of the marathon had been expanded to incorporate the state government's anti-drug campaign and the association's environmental initiative. "This time, the fourth edition of the Manali Marathon is quite big. We have linked it with the state government's campaign against drugs and also started a Green Warriors initiative to protect the environment," Sood said. He said the organisers were not offering free entry without any condition. Instead, children below 16 would have to collect plastic bottles from their surroundings and submit them to receive free registration for the 5-km run. "We are giving them free entry in exchange for plastic. We want to convey the message that they should collect plastic bottles from their villages and surroundings and submit them to us. In return, we will give them free entry to run five kilometres. We are calling them Green Warriors," he said.

Sood said the initiative was intended to promote fitness, encourage children to take responsibility for their surroundings and provide young people with constructive activities. "The message is that the more active, fit and engaged our youth remain in sports, the farther they will stay from drugs and synthetic drugs. If we provide them with an outlet to channel their energy through sports, it will be beneficial. That is the message we want to convey this time," he said. Sood said the Chief Minister had launched the marathon's official T-shirt and encouraged the organisers to conduct the event on a larger scale and continue it in the coming years. The marathon is expected to draw runners, athletes and adventure enthusiasts from different parts of India and abroad. With race categories ranging from short-distance runs to high-altitude endurance challenges, the event aims to promote Manali and the Kullu Valley as destinations for adventure sports and sustainable tourism. The event also seeks to promote responsible tourism by encouraging participants to protect the fragile Himalayan environment while taking part in outdoor sporting activities.

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