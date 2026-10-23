NH-16 Accident Caught On Camera: 4 Andhra Devotees Killed By Speeding SUV During Highway Tea Break

A video of a horrific accident has surfaced after four devotees were killed and three others injured as a speeding SUV hit a group of people having tea beside National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district on Friday morning. The accident reportedly occurred at around 5.40 am near Ravikimpa­du Centre at Kathipudi Junction. The devotees, who were travelling from Denkada village in Vizianagaram district, had stopped their bus for a tea break while on their way to the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

కత్తిపూడిలో ఘోర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం.

భవానీ భక్తులను ఢీకొట్టిన స్కార్పియో కారు

ప్రమాదంలో నలుగురు మృతి. విజయనగరం జిల్లా డెంకాడ నుండి విజయవాడకు వెళ్తున్న భవానీలు..

నిద్ర మత్తులో డ్రైవర్?

#Kakinada UttarandhraNow (@UttarandhraNow) October 23, 2026

आंध्र प्रदेश में तेज रफ्तार स्कॉर्पियो का कहर, चाय पी रहे चार भक्तों की मौत...

आंध्र प्रदेश के काकीनाडा जिले में काथिपुड़ी नेशनल हाईवे पर दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा हुआ। विजयनगरम जिले के देंकाडा गांव से आए चार भक्त बस रुकने के बाद सड़क किनारे चाय पी रहे थे। इसी दौरान तेज रफ्तार स्कॉर्पियो ने उन्हें टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में तीन लोगों की मौके पर मौत हो गई, जबकि चौथे ने अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

#AndhraPradesh #Road #Kakinada #Scorpio #ATReel #AajTakSocial

- AajTak (@aajtak) October 23, 2026

According to police, the group had stepped off the bus when an SUV travelling from Visakhapatnam towards Rajahmundry hit them. Three devotees died at the scene, while a fourth died while being taken to hospital. Three others were injured and taken for treatment.

Victims were in their 30s and 40s

The deceased were reportedly identified as Chirigidi Errayya, 38, Lingala Sitaram, 45, Bonela Satibabu, 40, and Tatipudi Shiva Prasad, 40. All four were residents of Denkada village in Vizianagaram district.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the crash. Kakinada Deputy Superintendent of Police Tilak visited the accident site as part of the investigation.

Ministers express condolences

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, state minister Narayana and Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed grief over the deaths and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

The ministers also spoke to district revenue, transport and police officials, directing them to provide necessary assistance to the injured devotees and the families of those killed.

The investigation is underway to establish the circumstances that led to the fatal collision.