'Vijay Is The Only CM Choice': Marie Wilson On Dhanush's Political Ambitions

Chennai: Actor Dhanush is gearing up for a political entry, but TVK has already brushed him off. Finance Minister Maria Wilson stated clearly that Dhanush is no rival to Vijay. He mentioned that even major parties like DMK and AIADMK are finding it tough to face Vijay, because the Tamil people are fully backing him.

Some people are calculating that Dhanush will bring a massive turning point, but they will end up disappointed, the minister added. He said he knows Dhanush closely and the actor has made a decision. Only time will tell if that decision is good or bad. This strong reaction comes right after Dhanush's recent Delhi visit made headlines.

Dhanush himself dropped major hints about his political entry recently. Speaking at a blood donation camp, his speech became a huge talking point. He told his fans to get actively involved in local welfare activities and step in after understanding what the public actually needs. He advised them to help families around them and take up real responsibilities, rather than just gathering as a crowd.

The actor strictly asked his fans to look beyond regular movie celebrations and shift their focus towards public service and social welfare. This specific speech is exactly what kickstarted all the fresh political debates in the state.