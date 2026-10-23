Palakkad: Young Man Found Dead At Friend's House With Severe Injuries! Read On

Palakkad: A young man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his friend's house in Muthalamada Mampallam on Thursday morning. The deceased, identified as Ramesh, was the son of Rajan and Kavitha and a resident of Paruthikkad in Aattayampathi, Muthalamada.

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According to reports, locals discovered Ramesh's body in the front yard of his friend Shiju's house on Thursday morning. The discovery raised concerns after several injuries were noticed on the deceased's body. The police complaint reportedly mentioned multiple cuts and bruises across his body. Blood was also seen coming from his ear, prompting further investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

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Following the discovery, the police initiated an investigation and examined the circumstances in which Ramesh was found dead. The injuries on his body had raised questions about the events leading up to his death. However, the preliminary postmortem report indicated that a fatal head injury sustained in a fall was the cause of death. The medical examination also revealed that Ramesh had consumed a substantial amount of alcohol before his death.

The findings of the preliminary postmortem examination have provided an initial indication of the cause of death. Further investigation is expected to establish the sequence of events that led to the incident. The police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the young man's death and the events that took place before he was found in the front yard of his friend's house. The incident has drawn attention in the locality, with the investigation focusing on establishing the exact circumstances surrounding Ramesh's death.