Delhi Govt Approves Projects Worth Rs 622 Crore For Flood Management

Delhi Government Approves Rs 622 Crore for Flood Management

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The Delhi government has approved projects worth ₹622 crore to strengthen the city's flood management system, including a 4.7-km wall along the Yamuna and three projects to tackle the problem of silt piling up in drains. The decisions were taken at the 40th meeting of the Flood Control Board, chaired by Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh at the Delhi Secretariat on October 23.

Infrastructure Enhancements and Yamuna Protection

Of the approved works, ₹99 crore has been allocated for a 4.7-km reinforced cement concrete (RCC) wall along the Yamuna, from Magazine Road drain to the Old Railway Bridge. The wall is expected to protect low-lying areas when the river's water level rises.

Biomining and Drain Management Initiatives

The Board also gave in-principle approval to three biomining projects worth ₹260 crore to ensure the proper disposal of silt removed from drains. At present, desilted material often remains piled up along roads and drain banks before rain washes it back into the drains. The proposed projects will focus on the Najafgarh drain and other major drains carrying large amounts of silt.

Beautification and Public Safety Proposals

Apart from flood control, the Board discussed plans to improve the areas around drains across Delhi on the lines of the Barapullah drain. The proposal includes walkways, green belts, plantations, lighting and protective fencing to make these areas cleaner and safer for the public.

Parvesh Sahib Singh said desilting would have little impact if the removed silt continued to return to drains. He said biomining would help address the problem through scientific disposal. The minister directed officials to complete the work within the stipulated timelines and monitor progress regularly. (ANI)

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