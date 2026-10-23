Himachal Pradesh CM Announces 5 Percent DA Hike Before Diwali Fest

Himachal Pradesh Government Announces DA Hike

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Friday announced a 5 per cent instalment of dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees, saying their contribution was crucial to the development of the state. The Chief Minister also announced an additional payment of Rs 10,000 for Class IV employees, providing financial relief to government staff ahead of Diwali.

Speaking with ANI in Shimla, CM Sukhu said the government had taken the decision keeping in view the contribution of employees to the state's development, while maintaining fiscal discipline amid financial challenges. "Today, I have announced a 5 per cent instalment of DA for government employees and an additional Rs 10,000 for Class IV employees. Employees play an important role in the development of the state. They build the foundation of development, and we must also ensure that they receive their due benefits," CM Sukhu said.

Fiscal Discipline and Future Goals

The Chief Minister said his government had been working towards making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant despite criticism over the state's debt burden and concerns about its financial position. Recalling the challenges faced after the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), Sukhu said there had been apprehensions that the state might struggle to pay salaries and pensions. "After our government came to power, when I spoke about making Himachal self-reliant, there were comments and criticism, with people pointing to the debt burden and raising various concerns. When the RDG was stopped, people thought that salaries and pensions might also stop," he said.

Sukhu said the government had taken steps to strengthen its finances through fiscal discipline, financial prudence and measures to prevent corruption. "By maintaining fiscal discipline and financial prudence, and by closing the backdoors through which corruption was taking place, we have taken steps to improve the state's financial position. I am happy that Himachal Pradesh is moving towards self-reliance," he said.

The Chief Minister said the state would have achieved self-reliance earlier had its RDG of Rs 10,000 crore not been withheld. He reiterated his government's ambition to make Himachal Pradesh one of the country's strongest and wealthiest states by 2032. Sukhu also said the government aimed to make Himachal Pradesh the country's leading state in education and healthcare by 2030, adding that policy changes were beginning to benefit people.

Employee Union Response

Sanjeev Sharma, former president of the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Services Employees Association, welcomed the DA announcement and thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of the secretariat employees. Speaking with ANI, Sharma said the announcement provided much-needed relief to employees given the financial circumstances of the state government. "First of all, on behalf of the entire secretariat fraternity, I thank and express my gratitude to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Considering the circumstances and the financial position of the state government, the Chief Minister has given us 5 per cent DA," Sharma said.

He said the 5 per cent increase included a 4 per cent instalment effective from January 1, 2024, and an additional 1 per cent instalment that had been pending from an earlier period. Sharma said the Chief Minister had also announced that the DA would be reflected in the November salary, with the October arrears included. "The biggest thing is that the Chief Minister has announced today that this DA, along with the pending amount for October, will be included in the November salary. This means the government employees and officers across the state will have a very good Diwali," Sharma said. He added that government employees across Himachal Pradesh would welcome the decision, which would provide financial relief and improve their festive celebrations.

The DA announcement comes amid the state government's claims and efforts to manage its finances while meeting employee-related commitments and maintaining spending on development and public services. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)