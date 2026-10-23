BRS Working President KTR Targets Congress And BJP Ahead Of MLC Polls

KTR Targets Congress and BJP Ahead of MLC Polls

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23 (ANI): BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday targeted both Congress and BJP ahead of the Telangana Graduate MLC elections, batting for the rise of non-Congress and non-BJP parties at the national level. He declared that the day is not far off when KCR will once again play a crucial role at the national level. Addressing a meeting of Amberpet BRS karyakartas at Telangana Bhavan, KTR emphasised that KCR spoke of a non-Congress, non-BJP front four years ago, when the people did not even understand the concept. But in the backdrop of the BJP allegedly pushing the country into crisis and the Congress lacking an alternative agenda, people are now realising the truth behind KCR's statement.

“It is certain that KCR will become the Chief Minister of Telangana again. All sections of society that feel cheated by Congress are looking towards BRS. Not just in Telangana, the days are drawing near when KCR will play a crucial role at the national level once again. Non-Congress and non-BJP parties are going to play a key role in the country. Four years ago, when KCR spoke about a non-Congress, non-BJP front, many people didn't understand it. We have been continuously watching what Modi is doing. Today, after witnessing the BJP pushing the country into crisis and the Congress lacking an alternative agenda, people are realizing that what KCR said was the truth," said KTR.

Criticism of National Parties

The BRS Working President asserted that due to the failure of Congress, youth are fighting against the BJP under the name of "CJP". It has become clear that the BJP can threaten political leaders, but not the youth. He further alleged that Congress and BJP MPs are working together in Telangana and their only task has been to hurl abuses at BRS leaders KCR and KTR. KTR declared that voters will teach the Congress a lesson in the Graduate elections.

"No matter how hard Rahul Gandhi tries, it is of no use. Rahul Gandhi doesn't rise no matter how many jacks (supports) are used to lift him. Because Congress has failed in the nation, youth are fighting against the BJP under the name of "CJP". It has become clear that BJP can threaten political leaders, but not the youth. Congress and BJP MPs are working together in Telangana. Instead of working for Telangana's interests, their only task has been to hurl abuses at KCR and KTR...We must work together right from voter registration to the elections in the Graduate MLC polls. In the Graduate elections, the Congress party is relying solely on money power. It is certain that voters will teach the Congress a lesson in the Graduate elections," added KTR.

Election Schedule and Preparations

KTR's remarks came ahead of the Telangana Graduate MLC elections, which will be held in two combined constituencies, Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Graduates' Constituency and Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduates' Constituency. These biennial elections are scheduled to be held in March 2027, as the terms of office for sitting MLCs Vani Devi and Teenmar Mallanna are set to expire in poll-bound constituencies.

Earlier, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana released the complete schedule for the preparation of new voter lists ahead of the elections to two Graduate MLC seats. As per the schedule issued by the Telangana CEO, the public notice was issued on September 28, with the re-publication of the notice scheduled for October 15 and the second re-publication set for October 25. The last date for receiving applications in Form 18 has been fixed as November 6. The manuscript preparation and printing of draft rolls will take place on November 20, 2026, followed by the draft publication of electoral rolls on November 25. The period for filing claims and objections will remain active from November 25 to December 10, while the disposal of claims, objections, and printing of supplements will be completed by December 25, leading to the final publication of electoral rolls on December 30. (ANI)

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