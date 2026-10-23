Kuwait: Two Sri Lankan Women Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances, Probe On!

Kuwait City: Kuwait authorities have kicked off a major investigation after two Sri Lankan women were found dead in two separate incidents. Cops recovered the bodies from the Ali Sabah Al-Salem and Al-Nahda areas. Police have registered unnatural death cases for both incidents.

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In the first case, a Kuwaiti local called the cops after finding a Sri Lankan woman dead inside a first-floor storeroom of a house in Ali Sabah Al-Salem. The Ahmadi Public Prosecution quickly ordered the police to file a case and send the body to the forensic department. The Criminal Investigation Department is now looking into the exact cause of death.

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In the second case, another Sri Lankan woman was found dead in the Al-Nahda area. A Kuwaiti citizen dialed the police control room to report the incident. Following orders from the Jahra Public Prosecution, cops handed the body over to the forensic team. Forensic experts, medical examiners, and police detectives rushed to the spot to collect evidence. A full-scale probe is currently underway to solve the mystery behind both deaths.