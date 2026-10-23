Sanjay Shirsat Confident Of Mahayuti Win, Demands Probe Into Audio Clip

Shirsat Predicts Mahayuti Election Success

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Friday said the Mahayuti alliance will emerge victorious in elections for the teacher and graduate constituencies. He stated the impact of the work carried out by the Mahayuti will be reflected in the election results. Meanwhile, regarding an audio clip involving Eknath Shinde and Sitaram Shinde, Shirsat has demanded an investigation, specifically a forensic analysis to uncover the truth.

Speaking to the media in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, Cabinet Minister Sanjay Shirsat addressed several issues, ranging from the upcoming elections to the controversy surrounding the audio clip. Regarding the five seats in the teacher and graduate constituencies, he expressed confidence that the Mahayuti would secure all of them. Taking a dig at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Shirsat noted that the alliance is plagued by internal friction, which could prove costly for them in the elections. He added that the performance of the Mahayuti government would be evident in the election outcomes.

Demand for Audio Clip Investigation

Furthermore, Shirsat called for an impartial inquiry into the audio clip featuring Eknath Shinde and Sitaram Shinde. He suggested that the political affiliations of the individuals purportedly involved in the conversation should also be investigated. According to Shirsat, if there is a conspiracy to defame political leaders, it must be exposed. He urged for a forensic examination to verify the authenticity of the audio clip and requested that the Chief Minister take appropriate action in the matter.

"We are demanding an inquiry into the allegations that have been raised against our leaders, Eknath Shinde and Shrikant Shinde. If anyone has plotted to defame politicians by spreading this kind of talk, they need to be exposed. It is also important to get the audio clip checked by a forensic lab to find out if it's genuine or fake. So we have requested the Chief Minister too, and we openly demand that this be investigated immediately and the truth should come out," Sanjay Shirsat said.

Stance on Investigative Agencies

Shirsat also questioned the opposition's stance regarding investigative agencies. He questioned that if the opposition lacks faith in agencies like the ED and the CBI, then what is the point of demanding an investigation? Shirsat stated that he, too, supports a probe into the entire matter so that the truth can emerge, allowing the truth to be established as truth and falsehood as falsehood.

Furthermore, when asked about Sunil Patra, Shirsat remarked that he was unaware of what Patra was saying. Regarding the possibility of a change in power in Maharashtra, he stated that there appears to be no such possibility at present. (ANI)

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