DDA To Launch 1648 Additional LIG Flats In Narela Under New Scheme

DDA Announces Additional Housing Units in Narela

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will offer 1,648 additional LIG flats in Narela under its Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026 after the flats offered earlier were booked within two hours. Online booking for the new flats will start on October 29 at 12 noon.

Flat Details and Booking Process

Located in Pocket 1, Sectors G2–G6, Narela, the flats will cost around ₹14.95 lakh each after a 25% discount. Each flat has a plinth area of 49.90 square metres, including common areas. The booking amount is ₹1 lakh, and allotment will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The scheme is being implemented under the guidance of Delhi Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairman Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Infrastructure and Future Development

Narela is expected to benefit from the upcoming Rithala–Narela–Kundli Metro corridor, a proposed RRTS station and road links through UER-I, UER-II and GT Karnal Road. An Education Hub, sports facilities and planned green spaces are also part of the area's development plans.

How to Apply

Applicants can book through DDA's Awaas Portal at under“DDA Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026”. Those who have already registered do not need to register again. For details, applicants can refer to the scheme brochure or call DDA's toll-free helpline at 1800 110 332. (ANI)

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