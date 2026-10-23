Kollam: 9-Year-Old Boy Killed As Speeding Car Hits Him While Crossing Road!

A nine-year-old boy died in a tragic road accident in Kollam after returning from a trip. A speeding car hit Ahil Muhammad late on Wednesday night. He was the son of Navas and Aneesha, residents of Ahil Bhavan in Iravichira East, Sooranad South. The accident took place around 11:30 PM.

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The tragic incident happened near the Thengumvila Juma Masjid in Sooranad South. Ahil was coming back from a trip organized for Madrasa students. The children got down from the bus and crossed to the other side of the road. However, Ahil realized he had left his sandals in the bus and went back to get them. A speeding car knocked him down while he was crossing the road again with his sandals.

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The impact gave Ahil severe head injuries. People rushed him to a private hospital in Kottiyam for emergency care. Sadly, he passed away around 4 PM on Thursday while undergoing treatment. Ahil was studying in the fourth standard at the Sooranad PSPTM Lower Primary School. His family will perform the last rites at the Thengumvila Juma Masjid cemetery on Friday. He leaves behind his siblings, Asna and Amal.