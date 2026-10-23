Assam Cabinet Approves Rs 300 Crore Welspun Group Investment Project

Industrial Investment and Cabinet Decisions

The Assam Cabinet has approved a Rs 300 crore investment proposal by the Welspun Group to establish an industry at Rangia in Kamrup district, a project expected to generate employment for 300 people, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday. Addressing the press conference, sharing key decisions and important developments from today's cabinet meeting, he said, "The Assam cabinet has today approved an investment proposal. Welspun Group will establish an industry at Rangia in Kamrup district with a cost of Rs 300 crore. 300 people will get recruitment in this industry."

Awards and Recognitions

The Chief Minister also announced that the state government will institute the Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award, with singer Usha Mangeshkar selected as its first recipient. "The award will be conferred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the closing ceremony of Dr Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on November 29," he added. The award will carry a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a citation, and will be conferred once every three years.

The Assam Cabinet has also approved the election rules for the Mising Autonomous Council and the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council, paving the way for elections to both councils to be held in November. In another decision, the Cabinet approved an increase in the cash component of the Srimanta Sankardeva Award from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The award will be presented on October 29 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2025 State Awards

The Chief Minister further announced that the Cabinet has approved the awardees for the Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurabh and Assam Gaurav awards for 2025. Dr Harsha Bhattacharjee has been selected for the Assam Baibhav Award 2025, the state's highest civilian honour. Four individuals have been selected for the Assam Saurabh Award 2025: Padma Shri Dr Kushal Konwar Sarma, Padma Shri Nuruddin Ahmed, Pulak Banerjee and Dr Purnima Devi Barman. The announcements cover industrial investment, autonomous council elections and the state's major awards, including the new national award instituted in the name of legendary Assamese singer Dr Bhupen Hazarika. (ANI)

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