Bengaluru: Children Mistake Cobra For A Rat, Find Snake Under Pillow Next Morning

A brother and sister in Bengaluru had a frightening experience after a highly venomous cobra reportedly entered their bedroom while they were asleep. The siblings remained unaware of the snake's presence throughout the night and discovered it beneath their pillow the following morning. Fortunately, the incident ended without any injuries after a snake rescuer was called to the house and safely captured the reptile.

The incident reportedly took place at a house in Bhairaveshwara Nagara, near Bagalagunte in Bengaluru. The discovery left the children and their parents shocked, as the siblings had unknowingly spent the night in close proximity to the snake.

Cobra Enters Bedroom Through Window

According to reports, a cobra measuring around four to five feet entered the bedroom through a window at night. The brother and sister were fast asleep when the snake reportedly crawled onto their bed, moved over them and eventually settled beneath the pillow near their heads.

The children remained asleep despite the snake's presence, unaware of the potential danger.

Children Mistake Snake's Movement for a Rat

The siblings reportedly felt something moving over them during the night but assumed it was a rat. They did not investigate further and continued sleeping.

The cobra is said to have remained beneath the pillow and near the edge of the bed until morning. Fortunately, neither child was bitten.

Children Discover Cobra the Following Morning

The frightening discovery occurred when the children woke up and began folding their bedsheets. When they lifted the pillow, they reportedly found the cobra with its hood spread.

Terrified by the sight, the children screamed and rushed out of the room. Their parents hurried in to investigate and were shocked to find the snake on the bed. The family was relieved that the children had escaped without injuries.

Snake Rescuer Nagendra Safely Captures Cobra

The family immediately contacted snake rescuer Nagendra, who arrived at the house to handle the situation. He reportedly captured the cobra safely without harming the children or other family members.

According to the account of the incident, the snake was subsequently released into a forest area.

The rescue brought relief to the family and local residents. The incident also serves as a reminder to exercise caution around snakes and contact trained rescuers rather than attempting to handle or remove a snake without professional assistance.