Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Announces Jobs For Agniveers In Police Force

Maharashtra CM Pledges Police Jobs for Agniveers

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced that any Agniveers who wish to join the Maharashtra Police will be inducted into the force. He declared that the government will provide job opportunities for Agniveers from the Army and the Air Force to join the state police force. Speaking to reporters, CM Fadnavis mentioned that the first batch of Agniveers was from the Navy and the government has integrated all of them into the state coastal security wing. He stated that the decision will strengthen coastal security, as they have received extensive training and served on the borders and in challenging terrains. Fadnavis further revealed that the state government has successfully absorbed all these Agniveers.

"The Agniveers who have undergone extensive training are serving under a short-service commission. The Maharashtra government has decided that any of these individuals who wish to join the Maharashtra Police will be inducted into the force. The first batch we received came from the Navy, and we have integrated all of them into our coastal security wing. This will strengthen our coastal security, as they have received extensive training; they have served on the borders and in challenging terrains. Given their excellent training, I believe this has been mutually beneficial, and we have successfully absorbed all these Agniveers. Moving forward, we will certainly provide opportunities for Agniveers from the Army and the Air Force to join our police force as well," said Fadnavis.

Details on Navy Agniveer Appointments

Earliet, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced reservation in state government jobs for agniveers on Friday. In a post on X, CM Fadnavis said 282 Navy Agniveers who are residents of Maharashtra will be appointed as police constables, with appointment orders issued to them in the state. Fadnavis further mentioned that the initial list of personnel has been approved by the central government.

"Great News! We had taken the decision in the state cabinet to provide reservation in government jobs to the Agneepveers fighting for the country. Accordingly, necessary changes have been made in the rules, and now approval has been granted to appoint 282 Agneepveers. The first list of 282 Navy Agneepveers who are residents of Maharashtra state had been received by the state government from the central government. Accordingly, 282 Agneepveers-150 Seaman Deckside and 132 Seaman Engineside-have been appointed as Police Constables, and the respective orders have also been provided to them. My heartfelt best wishes to all of them in their new roles!," said CM Fadnavis. (ANI)

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