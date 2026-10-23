Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Explosion At A House In Siwan District Of Bihar Sparks Casualty Fears

Explosion At A House In Siwan District Of Bihar Sparks Casualty Fears


Date: 2026-10-23 02:02:22

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Explosion Reported in Bihar

An explosion, suspected to have been caused by firecrackers, took place at a house in Almapur village in Siwan district of Bihar on Friday, with several casualties feared.

Investigation Underway

However, official confirmation regarding the death toll and the cause of the explosion is not known yet. Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

MENAFN23102026007385015968ID1111856401


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search