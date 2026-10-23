Explosion At A House In Siwan District Of Bihar Sparks Casualty Fears
Explosion Reported in Bihar
An explosion, suspected to have been caused by firecrackers, took place at a house in Almapur village in Siwan district of Bihar on Friday, with several casualties feared.
Investigation Underway
However, official confirmation regarding the death toll and the cause of the explosion is not known yet. Further details are awaited.
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