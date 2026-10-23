Gujarat: Cop's 'Chai-Paani' Bribe Demand Backfires At Truck Driver Offers Tea At Tharad Checkpost (WATCH)

In a hilarious yet eye-opening incident caught on camera, a Gujarat police officer was given a literal taste of his own words by a local truck driver at a check post in Tharad in Vav-Tharad district on Thursday, October 22.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the Gujarat cop was seen allegedly asking for a bribe under the guise of 'tea and water', but the truck driver used his quick wit to hand him an actual cup instead and said the water is at the bottom and the tea is on top, leaving the officer speechless.

Since the checkposts across India have become the centre of informal extortion and petty corruption, the truck driver apparently prepared for possible monetary demands beforehand by keeping a cup handy to turn the tables on the Gujarat officer.

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How Did the 'Tea and Water' Incident Unfold?

The Tharad checkpost, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Banaskantha district police in Gujarat, became the unlikely stage for this viral moment after the driver's vehicle was flagged down for routine verification.

In a viral video, the driver was recording when his truck was stopped by a police officer for a routine inspection at the check post. As the officer approached, the driver asked how much he needed to pay to pass. The policeman said, '500-1000' before referring to the payment as 'tea and water', allegedly using the phrase as a coded request for money.

Without missing a beat, the driver casually approached the cup of tea towards the officer, explaining that the water was at the bottom and the tea was on top. The police officer was visibly taken aback by the driver's witty response, turning the alleged coded demand for money into an unexpectedly literal exchange.

Watch: A cop demanded 'chai-paani' (bribe) from a truck driver at Tharad Interstate Check Post. What happened next? See it in the video! DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) October 23, 2026

However, the truck driver paid the money to the officer before the officer accepted cash from the driver, despite being handed an actual cup of tea, after which the driver stepped down from his truck and questioned senior police personnel about the alleged demand for money.

The alleged extortion at the Tharad checkpost has drawn attention on social media, especially X, with users sharing the video and questioning the alleged demand for a bribe at the checkpoint.

Social Media Users Call for Action Over Tharad Checkpost Video

The viral video of the truck driver's exchange with the Gujarat police officer has sparked outrage on social media, especially on X, with many users questioning alleged corruption at the Tharad checkpost and demanding strict action against the officer.

Taking to their X handles, many users called for strict action against the officer over the alleged bribe demand, while others praised the truck driver for his courage and quick thinking. Some questioned the lack of accountability for alleged corruption.

Another section of users highlighted the alleged harassment faced by truck drivers at checkpoints, while several called for the officer's suspension or dismissal. A few users also questioned whether authorities would take meaningful action against the officer, arguing that transferring officials would not be enough to address alleged corruption.

@DeshGujarat Dismiss such Transport official who are dacoits and mafia both.

- DS Rawat (@DSRAWAT_LIC) October 23, 2026

@DeshGujarat It is on every border of gujarat state @CMOGuj @Bhupendrapbjp @dgpgujarat @sanghaviharsh why always gujarat police?? Why this corruption cannot be ended?

- Mohit Mundra (@mohit_mundra14) October 23, 2026

@DeshGujarat Always record everything Corruption must end.

- Sunshine (@paku_linn) October 23, 2026

@DeshGujarat What a brave man. How to expect development of a nation where corruption is widespread & amp; taken normally to get things done. Both P starting departments Politicians & amp; Police r well known to be most corrupt lobbies. If confronted comes to all threats & amp; shouts.

- General (anti caste based Reservation) #NOTA supp. (@activeindian07) October 23, 2026

@DeshGujarat Appreciates driver's courage.

- JAGADEESH (General Category Ka Parivar) (@S5339Sakuru) October 23, 2026

@DeshGujarat @NHAI_Official WILL Y'ALL EVER LOOK INTO THIS MATTER OR WILL THIS KEEP ON GOING!??

- V (@rogueguy01) October 23, 2026

This is why I say corruption has been normalized in India now. Atleast earlier these cops were dismissed. Now no one even actions it. Almost they get transferred

- SaaS & Weights (@Finance_Weights) October 23, 2026

@CMOGuj...this video shows what kind of harrassment truck drivers face....

- Sᴀnjᴀy (@puffin_pipe) October 23, 2026

Dismiss such officials and recruit new ones. There are som many who would be ready to work honestly. Until such corrupt officials pay price for their corruption safety, security of people and development of country will be a far fetched dream!.

- Dhirendra Kumar (@DhiruIn) October 23, 2026

Welcome to India! #CorruptIndia

What will happen to these corrupt incompetent Govt employees? @CMOGuj @RajCMO

Will you terminate? or you are afraid of them like Haryana CM is afraid of electricity dept?

- Bharat (@Bharatieya) October 23, 2026

Local governance is shambles. Everyone accepts this as part of life and moves on. Unnecessary ruckus created by truck driver. Chai paani to hakk banta h itni desh seva karne ke baad.

- Deep Shah (@shahdeep_21) October 23, 2026

@CMOGuj @sanghaviharsh @GujaratPolice Gujarat is known for better roads among transport drivers. Such bad apples are spoiling the name of the state. Please take strict action. The audacity to demand money so openly without any fear is simply unacceptable. Time to set an example.

- Mitul (@mitul_here) October 23, 2026

Suspend the officer

- Red Phoenix (@LaalPhoenix) October 23, 2026

Meanwhile, there has been no official confirmation of disciplinary action against the police officer or a formal outcome of an investigation in the reports published so far.

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