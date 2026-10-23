Essar Foundation Announces Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship

Launch of the Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship

DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI), the official sanctioning body for men's professional golf in India, and Essar Foundation, the CSR arm of Essar Group, on Friday announced the launch of the Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship, a new annual tournament on India's professional golf calendar. The championship honours the legacy of late Shashi Ruia, who co-founded Essar Group with Ravi Ruia. A distinguished business leader and entrepreneur, Shashi Ruia played a significant role in building Essar from an infrastructure-focused enterprise into a global investment group with interests in energy, infrastructure, metals and mining, technology and retail. His legacy reflects a commitment to entrepreneurship, institution-building, industrial development and philanthropy.

Tournament Details and Partnership

Under a five-year partnership between DP World PGTI and Essar Foundation, the Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship will be held annually through 2031. The inaugural edition will take place at Mumbai's Willingdon Sports Club from January 12–15, 2027, bringing together leading professional golfers from across India. The tournament will feature a prize purse of Rs 2 crore, with the Pro-Am event scheduled for January 10, 2027.

Leadership Perspectives

Kapil Dev, President, DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI), said:“The launch of the Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship marks an important milestone for Indian professional golf. DP World PGTI is proud to partner with Essar Group to establish a championship that recognises the vision and enduring contributions of its co-founders, Ravi Ruia and the late Shashi Ruia in business and industry. Bringing DP World PGTI to Mumbai, India's financial capital, presents an exciting opportunity to showcase world-class professional golf to a wider audience, strengthen the sport's presence in a key metropolitan centre, and create greater visibility for India's golfing talent. We look forward to building this championship into a prestigious fixture on the Indian golfing calendar, while commemorating Shashi Ruia's legacy and contributing to the continued growth of professional golf in India.”

Prashant Ruia, Group Chief Executive, Essar Group, said,“Golf was a game my father truly loved. It was his happy time, where he connected with so many people over a round of golf. I remember accompanying him to golf courses and listening to his wonderful stories. It gives us immense pleasure to honour his memory through this championship, and we hope it carries forward his spirit and brings many more people to the game.”

Amit Bajaj, Managing Director & Global Head – Corporate Affairs & Public Policy, Essar, said, "Essar Foundation's five-year partnership with DP World PGTI reflects our commitment to the long-term development of professional golf in India. Through the Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship, we aim to create a lasting platform for India's leading professionals and emerging talent to showcase their abilities, while providing a competitive platform for golfers to excel."

Amandeep Johl, CEO, DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI), said:“Essar Group's five-year commitment is a significant vote of confidence in the future of Indian professional golf. It provides a strong foundation for the Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship to grow in stature and ambition. With a substantial prize purse, the championship will raise the bar for competition and create a compelling platform for India's leading professionals and emerging talent to showcase their abilities. By bringing top-tier professional golf to Mumbai, India's financial capital, the championship will also connect the sport with one of the country's most dynamic centres of business and enterprise. Our vision is to establish this championship as a marquee fixture on the DP World PGTI calendar, honouring Shashi Ruia's legacy while contributing meaningfully to the growth and reach of professional golf in India.”

Founded in 1917, Willingdon Sports Club is counted among Mumbai's most renowned sporting institutions. Its 18-hole golf course, established in 1933, is in the heart of South Mumbai. The names of participating professionals will be announced in the lead-up to the event. (ANI)

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