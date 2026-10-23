Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Recognizes Merger Of Three UDP Mlas To NPP

Meghalaya Speaker Formalizes Merger of Three UDP MLAs with NPP

Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma, on Friday, formally recognised the merger of three Members of the United Democratic Party (UDP) Legislature Party with the National People's Party (NPP) under Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India. According to an order issued by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Secretariat on October 23, 2026, the three MLAs are Paul Lyngdoh, representing 18-West Shillong; Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, representing 36-Mawkyrwat; and Nujorki Sungoh, representing 4-Mowkaiaw.

Background of the Legislative Development

The order follows an earlier decision dated October 16, 2026, by which the Speaker recognised the merger of eight members of the UDP Legislature Party with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leaving the UDP Legislature Party with four members. Subsequently, on October 17, 2026, three of the remaining four UDP MLAs submitted a communication to the Speaker, conveying their decision to merge with the NPP.

Legal Compliance and Verification

The communication stated that the three members constituted not less than two-thirds of the UDP Legislature Party, satisfying the strength requirement under Paragraph 4(2) of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India. The communication further stated that, through a resolution dated October 17, 2026, the UDP, as the original political party in Meghalaya, had decided to merge with the NPP. The matter was placed before the Speaker on October 19, 2026, following which he directed the members to personally verify the contents of the communication. Two of the three MLAs appeared before the Speaker on the same day, verified the contents and reaffirmed their decision.

Upon examination of the matter and after being satisfied that the decision was voluntary, the Speaker, through his order dated October 23, 2026, accepted and recognised the merger. He also directed that the three MLAs be allotted seats in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly as members of the NPP. The order was issued and published by Malthus Snal Sangma, Secretary, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

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