EAM Jaishankar Discusses Terrorism And Security During Azerbaijan Visit

Focus on Security and Cooperation

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday that terrorism, security issues and common threats were discussed during External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's official visit to Azerbaijan. Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India and Azerbaijan concurred that both nations must cooperate to enhance peace, prosperity and security for their citizens and address shared challenges collectively.

When questioned on whether EAM Jaishankar specifically brought up cross-border terrorism during his engagements in Baku, Jaiswal responded, "Security issues, terrorism, and the common threats that we face were discussed. Both countries agreed that they must cooperate, collaborate to enhance peace, prosperity, and security of their people, and also work towards shared challenges that they have."

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The MEA spokesperson noted that EAM Jaishankar also called on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Friday, during which both leaders reviewed bilateral ties. Addressing queries regarding the primary takeaways from EAM Jaishankar's meetings with President Aliyev and Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jaiswal remarked, "Our External Affairs Minister is visiting Azerbaijan, Baku. He is presently there. There was a meeting between our Prime Minister and President of Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek. This visit of External Affairs Minister is a follow-up to that visit. Today, External Affairs Minister called on the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku and they discussed how to take various aspects of the bilateral relationship forward. He also conveyed the greetings of our Prime Minister, as also of our President, to President Aliyev."

Productive Discussions with Foreign Minister

Jaiswal added that EAM Jaishankar held a detailed discussion with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, characterising the talks as "productive". He highlighted that both sides agreed to deepen political consultations and bolster economic cooperation. "External Affairs Minister, thereafter, had a detailed discussion with his counterpart, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan. The talks were productive. They talked about how to take the relationship forward, and they agreed to deepen political consultations, exchange visits, including trade visits. They also talked about enhancing economic partnership, economic cooperation, trade and investment, connectivity issues, as also collaboration in the energy field. Both countries have a strong cultural understanding and that provides a good basis for the two countries to now expand or build on their relationship going forward."

"External Affairs Minister and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, they also shared perspectives on regional developments as well as global developments. India, we have a position on the peace agreement. We welcome the peace agreement that has been signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia," he further stated.

Furthermore, EAM Jaishankar thanked Bayramov for his assistance in evacuating Indian students from Iran when the conflict erupted in West Asia, while also extending an invitation for him to travel to India. "So, all in all, it has been a productive discussion...He has extended an invitation to Foreign Minister Bayramov to visit India as well, and also External Affairs Minister congratulated Azerbaijan for successfully hosting the CICA meeting that happened recently, where our Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh participated," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

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