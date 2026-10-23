CAQM Reviews Paddy Straw Management Preparedness In Punjab Districts

CAQM Reviews Paddy Straw Management Preparedness in Punjab

A high-level team led by the Chairperson, Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), visited thermal power and CBG plants, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), farm fields and a biomass plant in Ropar, Hoshiyarpur and Amritsar in the State of Punjab. The team reviewed the preparedness and took stock of various in-situ and ex-situ measures being implemented on the ground for effective paddy straw management and prevention of stubble burning incidents during the ongoing paddy harvesting season, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Operational Directives and Machinery Deployment

Focus on Thermal Power and Field Infrastructure

CAQM directed the State authorities to achieve co-firing targets in thermal power plants with special focus on ensuring compliance with emission norms. During the visit to KVK, the team saw a demonstration of machinery for in-situ and ex-situ use. The team also assessed the adequacy and availability of machinery to facilitate farmers in managing paddy residue. In addition, the team reviewed the arrangements and mechanisms in place for the maximum utilisation of paddy straw in thermal power plants and biomass plants utilising paddy stubble as part of ex-situ management.

Ensuring Farmer Access and Proactive Monitoring

With paddy harvesting gaining momentum, the Commission emphasised the need for intensified and concerted efforts by all concerned authorities to ensure that farmers have adequate access to CRM Machinery on time. The Commission directed that facilitation of farmers be maximised, with particular focus on ensuring the availability and effective deployment of machinery in accordance with the emerging requirements during the peak harvesting period. The Commission directed State Authorities to strengthen these ecosystems for paddy stubble management to minimise stubble burning incidents. The need for proactive field-level monitoring and timely resolution of operational gaps was also emphasised to ensure effective implementation of the ongoing paddy straw management interventions.

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