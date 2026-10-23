P&G's Q1 Results Draw Price-Target Hikes As Analysts Cite Stronger Underlying Performance



RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained an 'Outperform' rating on P & G, citing organic sales growth across every category, strong underlying results excluding one-time factors, and encouraging top-line fundamentals, according to The Fly.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on P & G to $180 from $164, maintaining an 'Overweight' rating, and cited strong organic sales growth and potential upside to sales guidance. According to Koyfin data, 13 of 25 analysts covering P & G rate the stock 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy,' while 12 rate it 'Hold.'

Procter & Gamble's (PG) shares drew investor attention on Friday after multiple analysts raised their price targets following the company's better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results.

According to The Fly, Deutsche Bank said the quarter provided the“clearest evidence yet” that P & G's category and customer interventions, innovation, and efforts to restore superiority were translating into better underlying performance. The firm raised its price target on P & G to $176 from $162 and maintained a 'Buy' rating on the shares.

PG shares traded 1.6% lower at the time of writing.

According to Koyfin data, 12 out of 25 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Hold', whereas 13 rate the stock 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy'.

Analysts Raise Price Targets On P & G

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi raised his price target to $169 from $166 and maintained an 'Outperform' rating. According to The Fly, Modi said P & G reported a strong quarter, with organic sales growth across every category and underlying results remaining strong after excluding one-time factors. He added that topline fundamentals were encouraging, share recovery continued to build, and P & G had levers to manage the elevated cost environment.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $185 from $166 and maintained an 'Overweight' rating. The analyst said brand interventions and recent reinvestment had“begun to bear fruit,” pointing to strong organic sales growth in Q1. The firm also viewed P & G as well positioned on a relative earnings-per-share (EPS) basis in a“tough HPC environment.”

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $180 from $164 and maintained an 'Overweight' rating on P & G, according to The Fly. The firm noted that the company recorded its strongest organic sales growth in nearly three years and that comparisons would become easier in the second and fourth quarters.

Wells Fargo added that this put upside to reiterated topline guidance“well in scope,” alongside prospects for improving confidence in fiscal 2027 EPS despite higher inflation.