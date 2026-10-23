MP Targets Doubling Fish Production Under Integrated Fisheries Policy

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the National Fisheries Investors and Exporters Conclave-2026 held in Bhopal on Friday and said the state aims to double fish production under its Integrated Fisheries Policy-2026, emerging as a leading fisheries hub by promoting investment, innovation and exports. The Chief Minister also announced plans to establish one lakh cage culture units across the state and integrate fisheries with food processing and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to boost investment, value addition and employment, according to an official release.

Event Inauguration and Policy Vision

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Union Minister of State S.P. Singh Baghel also attended the conclave, and CM Mohan Yadav, along with the ministers, inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp on the occasion. Addressing the event, CM Yadav highlighted that the state's water resources would be developed for multiple uses, including drinking water, irrigation, livestock, fisheries, water tourism and aquatic biodiversity conservation. The government is working to improve the economic conditions of farmers and fish farmers through better water-resource management. He also said large water bodies would also be developed in protected forest areas to provide drinking water for wildlife, improve groundwater levels and create opportunities for fisheries.

Boosting Infrastructure and Exports

The fisheries sector would be integrated with the food processing industry to promote processing, value addition, packaging and marketing after fish production. Linking the sector with MSMEs would enable industry participants to benefit from incentives and other support. Investors and fish producers would also receive land allotment, technical assistance and other facilities under the Integrated Fisheries Policy-2026, the CM said. Additionally, the Madhya Pradesh Fisheries Investment and Export Guide-2026 and the Standard Operating Procedure for the export portal were released at the conclave. The state's first public-private partnership (PPP)-based cage culture project, comprising 500 cages, was launched at Barna Reservoir in Raisen district on the occasion. CM Yadav and Union Minister Singh also handed over administrative approvals for the integrated development of reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars in Madhya Pradesh.

Future Growth and Strategic Projects

Highlighting investment and export opportunities, the Chief Minister said the fisheries sector offered significant potential for investment, production and exports. The government was encouraging investors, exporters and start-ups to participate in the sector. He also referred to the challenges posed by US tariffs on Indian fisheries exports and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership had helped the country navigate the difficult situation. The Chief Minister further stressed that the Ken-Betwa Link and Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) projects would create additional water infrastructure and support further growth in fisheries production. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)