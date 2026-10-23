Shweta Tripathi Takes Debut Production To Toronto Film Festival 2026

Shweta Tripathi Takes Debut Production to International Stage

Shweta Tripathi, who has been part of films and shows including 'Masaan', 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Made in Heaven' and 'Mirzapur', is exploring international opportunities for her debut feature production, 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan', as the film travels from the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026.

“There's something very special about taking a film you believe in to an international platform, especially when it's your first feature as a producer. The journey from Berlin to Toronto has been incredibly meaningful for me because it has allowed me to represent Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan in a completely different capacity. You begin to see the film beyond the process of making it and think about the people it could reach, the conversations it could start and the possibilities that lie ahead. It's been a wonderful learning experience, and I'm excited about what this journey can mean for the film,” Shweta said in a statement.

The Creative Vision Behind the Project

Exploring Queer Narratives and Nuanced Storytelling

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjoy Nag and featuring Tillotama Shome alongside Shweta, 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan' is a queer love story that explores love and human relationships with honesty and nuance. Shweta's personal connection to the story has further strengthened her commitment to taking the film to international audiences.

Transitioning from Actor to Producer

“Producing has made me look at storytelling differently. As an actor, you are deeply involved in bringing a character and a story to life. As a producer, you also have to think about the journey the film takes once it's made, the people who might come on board, and how you can create opportunities for it to reach its audience. International film festivals and markets bring together people who can help make those possibilities real. Being able to represent my debut production on these platforms has been a significant step for me,” she said.

Legacy and Theatre Roots

Shweta's journey as a producer began in theatre. In 2010, she launched her theatre production company, AllMyTea, with 'Cock', a queer drama written by Olivier Award-winning British playwright Mike Bartlett. The production was staged again during Pride Month this year, marking her return to theatre and reaffirming her interest in taking ownership of stories she feels strongly about, as per the press release.

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