MP Semiconductor Summit 2026 Begins With Rs 5800 Crore Investments

MP Semiconductor Summit 2026 Inaugurated in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday inaugurated a two-day 'MP Semiconductor Summit-2026' being held at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore. According to an official release, during the summit, the Chief Minister held one-to-one meetings with representatives of more than 12 leading companies and institutions to discuss investment opportunities in semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, data centres, IT infrastructure, AVGC-XR and health-tech sectors.

The meetings resulted in receiving investment proposals worth over Rs 5,800 crore for the state, with more than 10,000 employment opportunities expected. CM Yadav also assured investors of all possible support, including single-window clearances, faster approvals and affordable round-the-clock electricity.

Strategic Vision for Technology and Innovation

Addressing the inaugural session of the summit, the Chief Minister said the participation of over 1,000 delegates and representatives from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Sweden reflected growing global interest in the state's semiconductor sector. He added that the state government was committed to developing Madhya Pradesh as one of the country's leading semiconductor and technology hubs. He also announced the establishment of a Semiconductor Centre of Excellence and a Centre of Excellence for Photonics and Quantum Technologies to promote research, innovation, chip design and skill development.

CM Yadav further said the government had introduced more than 25 policies in the past two-and-a-half years to expand investment and industrial development opportunities. The state had received investment proposals worth around Rs 34 lakh crore through the Global Investors Summit and other initiatives, of which more than 30 per cent had moved towards implementation.

Expanding Industrial Infrastructure

The Chief Minister also announced that semiconductor, electronics manufacturing, advanced packaging, chip design and other high-tech industries would be prioritised in the development of the Indore-Ujjain Economic Corridor.

During the summit, the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation exchanged memoranda of understanding with five institutions to strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem, promote industry-oriented training, facilitate investment and encourage research and development. The institutions included the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India, SEMI India, Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali, the International Semiconductor Industry Group, London, and the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai.

Additionally, the Chief Minister also distributed letters of intent for land allotment to five companies proposing investments totalling Rs 9,625 crore, with more than 4,450 direct jobs expected in Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior. CM Yadav further handed over letters of intent to seven companies for office space at the Electronics Complex in Pardesipura, Indore.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister invited industry representatives to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Summit and expressed confidence that collaboration between the government and industry would accelerate the state's industrial and technological development. (ANI)

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