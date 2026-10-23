Yadav Says Jobs Possible Only When UP CM Adityanath Is Out Of Power

Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Unemployment

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh over unemployment, saying people would get jobs only when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was removed from power.“People will only get jobs when you render the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh unemployed. Until you make him unemployed, give up any hope of getting jobs from the BJP,” Yadav said while responding to questions about the Opposition's prospects in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Rejecting the NDA's assertion that the Samajwadi Party's prospects of winning the 2027 elections would remain a dream, Yadav said his party believed in struggle and practical action.“We, the Samajwadis, don't deal in dreams. We move forward grounded in reality and through struggle,” he said.

Allegations of Electoral Malpractice

The SP chief alleged that the BJP was using the administration and resorting to malpractice at polling booths out of fear of defeat in the Legislative Council graduate and teacher constituency elections.“Fearing defeat, they were using the administration and resorting to malpractice at the polling booths. But we still managed to prevent malpractice,” he said.

Yadav expressed hope that unemployed young people would be able to secure jobs and build their futures after the next Assembly elections, accusing the BJP of obstructing their aspirations.“We are hopeful that when the general elections arrive, these very young people-who are currently unemployed and have dreams to fulfil-will be able to secure jobs and build their futures. If anyone is standing in the way of them building their future, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). If any crisis is being created, it is by the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said.

Criticism of Economic Policies

Targeting the state government over inflation and fuel prices, Yadav also criticised the blending of ethanol with petrol.“Look at the inflation today-the prices of diesel and petrol! People who ride motorcycles are now being forced to use fuel mixed with ethanol. They are mixing in ethanol, aren't they? That's the BJP for you. Right now, they've mandated a 20 per cent blend; later, they'll force you to accept 40 per cent,” he said.

When asked about the Samajwadi Party's preparations for the upcoming 2027 state Assembly elections, Yadav said defeating the BJP was the party's primary objective.“The Samajwadi Party is going to defeat the BJP-- that is our preparation,” he said.

Yadav also alleged that the BJP resorted to electoral malpractice in the Legislative Council graduate and teacher constituency elections because of growing resentment among voters against the government. He claimed that teachers and graduates were voting against the BJP and alleged that the administration and corrupt officials had attempted to prevent people from casting their votes in several districts, including Agra, Fatehpur, Etawah, Auraiya, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad and Noida.“Despite all this, the Bharatiya Janata Party will lose,” he said.

The elections come ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Polling for key Legislative Council constituencies, including the Allahabad-Jhansi Division Graduates' and Gorakhpur-Faizabad Division Teachers' seats, concluded on Friday under multi-tier security arrangements. Counting of votes is scheduled for October 27. The Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' constituency recorded a voter turnout of 78.37 per cent by 4 pm, while Gorakhpur district registered 79.01 per cent. In the Allahabad-Jhansi Division Graduates' constituency, polling took place at 152 booths across 54 polling centres in Prayagraj. The sealed ballot boxes were brought to the Mary Lucas School and College premises for verification and procedural handover before being dispatched under police and paramilitary escort to the designated counting centre in Jhansi. (ANI)

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