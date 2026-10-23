PM Modi Hails Indian Para Athletes For Record-Breaking Medal Haul

Prime Minister Celebrates Asian Para Games Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian para-athletes on their medal-winning performances at the Asian Para Games, praising their achievements across badminton, archery, para-athletics, shooting and swimming. In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister lauded the athletes for winning medals, setting records and achieving historic milestones at the continental event.

Badminton and Archery Achievements

Congratulating Thulasimathi Murugesan on winning silver in women's singles SU5, the Prime Minister wrote on X, "Congratulations to Thulasimathi Murugesan on winning Silver in Women's Singles SU5 at the Asian Para Games! Her performance is a proud moment for Indian badminton. May she continue to work hard, scale new heights and bring more laurels to the nation."

On Bhawna Choudhary and Pooja Jatyan winning silver in women's recurve doubles, he wrote, "A historic Silver for Bhawna Choudhary and Pooja Jatyan at the Asian Para Games! Congratulations to the duo on winning India's first-ever medal in Women's Recurve Doubles at the Games. Their achievement will inspire many aspiring archers."

Congratulating Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi on winning gold in men's recurve doubles, PM Modi wrote, "A great achievement for Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi! Congratulations to the duo on winning Gold in Men's Recurve Doubles at the Asian Para Games. Their excellent performance has brought great pride to the nation. My best wishes for their future endeavours."

Para-Badminton Dominance

In para-badminton, the Prime Minister congratulated Nitesh Kumar on winning gold and Pramod Bhagat on securing silver in men's singles SL3. He wrote, "Indian para badminton shines bright! Congratulations to Nitesh Kumar on winning Gold and Pramod Bhagat on securing Silver in Men's Singles SL3 at the Asian Para Games. A wonderful achievement for both athletes. May they continue to make the nation proud."

PM Modi also congratulated Naveen Sivakumar on winning gold in men's singles SL4 on his debut at the Games, writing, "A memorable debut for Naveen Sivakumar at the Asian Para Games! Congratulations on winning Gold in Men's Singles SL4. His outstanding performance has brought glory to the nation. May he continue to achieve new milestones and inspire fellow athletes."

On Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan winning silver in women's singles SH6, he wrote, "Congratulations to Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan on winning Silver in Women's Singles SH6 at the Asian Para Games! From winning the Bronze in the previous edition to Silver this time is a wonderful achievement. May she continue to shine and bring more laurels to the country."

The Prime Minister also praised Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi for winning gold in women's doubles SL3-SU5, writing, "A fantastic Gold for Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi! Congratulations to the duo on becoming Asian Para Games champions in Women's Doubles SL3-SU5. Their superb performance has brought great pride to the nation. May they continue to shine on the international stage."

He congratulated Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan on winning silver in mixed doubles SL3-SU5, writing, "Congratulations to Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan on winning Silver in Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 at the Asian Para Games! Moving up from Bronze in the previous edition to Silver this time is a commendable achievement. May they continue to excel and bring more laurels to the country. Best wishes for many more successes ahead."

Para-Athletics and World Records

In para-athletics, PM Modi congratulated Haney for winning gold in the men's javelin throw F37/F38 with a world record. He wrote, "Gold and a new World Record! Congratulations to Haney on his outstanding performance in the Men's Javelin Throw F37/F38 event at the Asian Para Games. It is a remarkable achievement and a proud moment for Indian para athletics. May he continue to reach new heights."

He also praised Sandeep Kumar for winning gold in the men's 400m T64 with a world record, an achievement that marked India's 100th medal at the Games. PM Modi wrote, "A golden moment for Indian para athletics! Congratulations to Sandeep Kumar on winning Gold in the Men's 400m T64 event with a new World Record. An outstanding performance by the debutant, made even more special as India's 100th medal at the Asian Para Games. May he continue to make the nation proud."

Congratulating Ajay Kumar on winning bronze in the men's 400m T64 event, the Prime Minister wrote, "Congratulations to Ajay Kumar on winning Bronze in the Men's 400m T64 event at the Asian Para Games! His performance on the track has brought another moment of pride for India. May he continue to push boundaries and achieve greater success."

PM Modi also congratulated Parmod on winning silver in the men's 1500m T46 event, writing, "Congratulations to Parmod on winning Silver in the Men's 1500m T46 event at the Asian Para Games! Repeating his silver-medal finish from the previous edition is a fine achievement. May he continue to excel and inspire others through his sporting journey."

Para-Shooting and Closing Success

In para-shooting, the Prime Minister praised Mona Agarwal for winning gold in women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 with a world record and an Asian Para Games record. He wrote, "A historic Gold for Mona Agarwal at the Asian Para Games! Congratulations on winning the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 event with a new World Record and Asian Para Games Record. Becoming the first Indian para shooter to win a medal in this event makes the achievement even more special. May she continue to make India proud."

PM Modi also congratulated Jehan Dorab Madan and Shubham Wadhwa on winning bronze in men's doubles Class MD4, India's first-ever medal in the event at the Games. He wrote, "Congratulations to Jehan Dorab Madan and Shubham Wadhwa on winning Bronze in Men's Doubles Class MD4 at the Asian Para Games! Their achievement marks India's first-ever medal in this event at the Games. Best wishes to both for many more successes ahead."

He further praised Himanshu Nandal for winning bronze in men's 100m freestyle S11, writing, "Congratulations to Himanshu Nandal on winning Bronze in the Men's 100m Freestyle S11 event at the Asian Para Games! With three Bronze medals to his name in this edition, he has shown impressive performance. May he continue to excel and achieve greater success. Wishing him the very best for the journey ahead."

India concluded its campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026 with a record haul of 114 medals, including 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze, as the country's para-athletes delivered world-record performances, historic victories and podium sweeps across multiple disciplines.

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