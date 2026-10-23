Viral Video: People Fall From Moving Break Dance Ride At Bihar Dussehra Fair! (WATCH)

A frightening incident was reported at the Dussehra fair at Badi Durga Sthan in Katihar, Bihar, after people fell from a box seat of a moving Break Dance amusement ride. A video of the incident has surfaced online, raising concerns about safety arrangements at crowded festive gatherings.

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According to reports, the incident occurred while the ride was in motion, leaving the people seated inside the box in a dangerous situation. The sudden fall reportedly caused panic among visitors at the fair, with people witnessing the incident expressing concern over the safety of those on the ride. Locals have raised questions about the possible cause of the accident. Some claimed that the seat lock had not been secured properly, which may have caused the passengers to fall while the ride was operating. Others alleged that the box itself broke during the movement of the ride.

However, the exact cause of the incident remains unclear, and official confirmation regarding the circumstances is still awaited. Fortunately, no serious injuries have been reported so far. Further details about the people involved and whether any formal investigation has been initiated are yet to be confirmed.

The incident has renewed concerns about the maintenance of amusement rides and the safety measures followed at public fairs, particularly during festivals that attract large crowds. Mechanical rides require regular inspections, secure locking mechanisms and proper supervision to prevent accidents that could put visitors at risk.

The viral video has drawn attention to the importance of ensuring that amusement rides are inspected before operation and that all safety procedures are followed. While the precise circumstances surrounding the incident remain unverified, the episode highlights the potential dangers associated with mechanical failures or improperly secured seats at crowded public events. Authorities are expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident as further information becomes available.