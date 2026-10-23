Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Electoral Malpractice In UP MLC Polls

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Electoral Malpractice by BJP

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to electoral malpractice in the MLC graduate and teacher constituency elections, alleging that the administration and corrupt officials were working together to prevent voters from exercising their franchise. The Samajwadi Party chief asserted that the ruling party would lose despite the alleged irregularities.

Yadav claimed that teachers and graduate voters were angry with the ruling government in Uttar Pradesh and had voted against the BJP in significant numbers. He alleged that the ruling party, anticipating defeat in several districts, including Agra, Fatehpur, Etawah, Auraiya, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad and Noida, had resorted to malpractice. "Seeing their defeat-in Agra, Fatehpur, Etawah, Auraiya, Muzaffarnagar, and many other districts, including Ghaziabad and Noida-they resorted to rigging. They know that the public has caught on to their 'vote theft,' so the administration and corrupt officials have colluded to try and prevent people from casting their votes," Yadav told reporters. "But despite all this, the Bharatiya Janata Party will lose," he added.

Polling for key Legislative Council constituencies, including the Allahabad-Jhansi Division Graduates' and Gorakhpur-Faizabad Division Teachers' seats, concluded on Friday under multi-tier security arrangements. Counting of votes is scheduled for October 27.

Yadav Comments on Infiltrator Narrative

Responding to a question about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark that the opposition was attempting to protect the voting rights of infiltrators, Yadav said India's spirit of brotherhood, culture and Hindustaniyat would endure despite attempts to divide people by labelling them infiltrators. "Look, in this country -- in India's spirit of brotherhood, in India's culture, and in our 'Hindustaniyat' (the essence of being Indian), there may indeed be many 'infiltrators.' Yet, our 'Hindustaniyat' will endure. Our 'Hindustaniyat' is rooted in mutual respect, in moving forward together, and in treating one another with dignity. No one can harm this--not even those who go around labelling others as 'infiltrators'," he said. "The truth is, they themselves are the infiltrators. Those who keep talking about 'infiltrators' are, in fact, infiltrators themselves," the SP chief added.

Yadav said, "If they were truly infiltrators, there would be a list of them. They don't have a list for Bengal; they don't have a list for Bihar. But we certainly have a list for Gujarat." He further alleged that infiltrators had entered the contracting business and news channels through investments in the media sector. "That infiltrators have entered the contracting business. Or that infiltrators have entered the news channels. And that infiltrators have entered through investments in these channels. And then, who are the biggest infiltrators in UP? Those from Uttarakhand," he said.

Yadav stressed that the meaning of the term infiltrator needed to be defined, adding that the country's shared identity could not be weakened by the language or behaviour of those using it. "So, 'infiltrator' needs to be defined. But the essence of being Indian, Hindustaniyat, cannot be weakened by their behaviour, their language, or the very term 'infiltrator'. They are constantly trying to destroy this Hindustaniyat," he said.

Political Strategy and Future Outlook

The SP chief also accused the BJP of playing with people's faith and beliefs. "But the public has realised how they have toyed with people's faith and deep-seated beliefs; everyone here is aware of this. Who doesn't know? Tell me, hasn't there been a mockery of people's faith? Don't you know? Everyone knows," he said, adding, "Just look at their faces-everyone knows, and the press knows too."

On the Congress-SP seat-sharing discussions ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yadav dismissed speculation about the number of seats allegedly offered to the Congress, saying the figures circulating in public had been leaked by those claiming to know the details. "Look, nobody actually knows anything. Whoever is mentioning '172', they are the ones who leaked that figure. One person claims it's 160, believing that he was the one who leaked that figure. Another says 150, thinking he was the one who leaked it. No one actually knows the truth. We, however, know the truth," he said.

Yadav said the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the INDIA bloc shared the objective of defeating the BJP. "Our collective goal for the Congress Party, the Samajwadi Party, and the INDIA alliance is to remove the BJP," he said. "If we need to convince anyone, we will do so; the alliance will move forward effectively to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party," he added.

Responding to the NDA's claim that the opposition's prospects of winning the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections would remain a dream, Yadav said the Samajwadi Party relied on ground realities and struggle rather than speculation. "We, the Samajwadis, don't deal in dreams. We move forward grounded in reality and through struggle," he said. He alleged that the BJP was using the administration and resorting to malpractice at polling booths out of fear of defeat.

Yadav expressed hope that unemployed young people would be able to secure jobs and build their futures when the general elections arrived. "We still managed to prevent malpractice, and we are hopeful that when the general elections arrive, these very young people-who are currently unemployed and have dreams to fulfil-will be able to secure jobs and build their futures," he said. "If anyone is standing in the way of them building their future, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). If any crisis is being created, it is by the Bharatiya Janata Party," he added.

Targeting the BJP over inflation and fuel prices, Yadav questioned the impact of ethanol blending on motorcycle users. "Look at the inflation today, the prices of diesel and petrol! People who ride motorcycles are now being forced to use fuel mixed with ethanol. They are mixing in ethanol, aren't they? That's the BJP for you. Right now, they've mandated a 20% blend; later, they'll force you to accept 40%," he said. When asked about the Samajwadi Party's preparations for the upcoming elections, Yadav responded, "The Samajwadi Party is going to defeat the BJP, that is our preparation."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)