Historic Moment In Shanghai: Indian Envoy Meets Top Scholar To Promote Telugu In China

The Consul General of India in Shanghai, Shri Pratik Mathur, extended a warm invite to Padma Bhushan Dr. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad. Dr. Prasad is a top Hindi and Telugu scholar. Both of them had a detailed discussion on how to promote our languages and literature. Dr. Prasad is also a key member of the Kendriya Hindi Samiti. This meeting is a big step in giving Indian languages the spotlight on international platforms.

#एकभारतश्रेष्ठभारत

In the lead up to the first ever Telugu Literary Conference in China being organized in Shanghai, Consul General Shri Pratik Mathur was happy to welcome Padma Bhushan Dr. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, eminent Hindi-Telugu scholar, Member, Kendriya Hindi Samiti for an enriching discussion on promoting our languages & #IndianCulture abroad.

#同一个印度,卓越印度

在中国首届泰卢固语文学大会举办前夕,总领事普拉提克・马图尔先生会见了莲花装勋章得主亚拉加达・拉克希米・普拉萨德博士。他是著名的印地语、泰卢固语学者,同时为中央印地语委员会成员。双方围绕在海外推广印度语言与 #印度文化,进行了富有成果的交流。

CG @PratikMathur1

@IndianDiplomacy

@MEAIndia

@diaspora_india

@sahityaakademi

@HMOIndia

@indiandiplomats

@EOIBeijing

- India In Shanghai (@IndiaInShanghai) October 23, 2026

10th World Telugu Literary Conference on October 24 and 25

The Vanguri Foundation of America and the Shanghai Telugu Association are jointly organizing the 10th World Telugu Literary Conference. Their main aim is to spread the Telugu language and literature all over the world. The organizers have named this program the 'Telugu Community Event'. The grand event will take place on October 24 and 25. The Nord Anglia International School (NAIS) in Pudong, Shanghai, is the official venue for these celebrations. Through this global meet, the organizers want to bring Telugu people, writers, and literary experts from various countries onto a single stage.

The 13th Vice President of India, Padma Vibhushan Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu, will grace the event as the chief guest. Eminent poet and actor Dr. Tanikella Bharani, along with Padma Bhushan Dr. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, will attend as invited guests. The organizers are highly hopeful that this conference will introduce the glory of the Telugu language, its rich literature, and cultural traditions to the international community.

The Lok Nayak Foundation from Visakhapatnam is generously sponsoring this mega event. Many other organizations are also extending their support. The Hong Kong Telugu Federation, Singapore-based Sri Samskruthika Kala Sarathi, and Hyderabad-based Vamsi Arts International are actively partnering in the arrangements. Various Telugu associations across China are also doing their bit to make the program a huge success.

Telugu language lovers, writers, and scholars from Chinese cities like Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Yiwu, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Suzhou are going to participate. The organizers are getting a massive response from other countries too. A 15-member delegation from Malaysia will attend under the leadership of Dr. Atchayya Kumar. More than ten literary figures from America are also set to join. The organizers are also looking into a virtual Zoom option alongside the direct meeting. This will help Telugu people living in different countries to easily take part in the event.