Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Targets BJP Over Electoral Roll Revision

Telangana CM Criticizes BJP Over Electoral Processes

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday accused the BJP of misusing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and urged 10,000 people from the state to travel to Delhi on November 1 for the INDIA bloc protest. According to the CMO, CM Reddy said,“The Representation of the People Act was incorporated into the Constitution by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. The BJP is misusing the SIR (Special Intensive Revision / electoral process) with malicious intent. Narendra Modi is trying to crush the rights of the poor and make his power permanent through the SIR process. Rahul Gandhi is fighting on behalf of the poor regarding the SIR process.”

“According to the instructions of the AICC President, PCC President decision, 10,000 to 15,000 people from Telangana must travel to attend a massive public meeting in Delhi on November 1,” he added.

INDIA Bloc Prepares for Delhi Rally

Earlier, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal highlighted preparations for an upcoming November 1 rally at the capital's Ramlila Maidan. He said, "November 1 is going to be one of the biggest rallies of the INDIA alliance at Ramlila Maidan. Today, the RTI revelation points to the government's involvement in the Election Commission's activities. Whenever the Election Commission sent a letter to the Cabinet Secretary, it was returned with the comment, 'No need to act on it.' This means the matter was within the knowledge of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. What we have been saying has now been substantiated.”

Allegations of Undermining Transparency

The Congress MP accused the executive leadership of undermining electoral transparency and leveraging bureaucratic machinery to influence election oversight.“Modi and Shah are engaging in these kinds of activities related to elections by misusing Gyanesh Kumar's position as Chief Election Commissioner. The Cabinet Secretary's note has now substantiated this...Our issue is becoming bigger day by day," Congress MP KC Venugopal said. On October 5, Venugopal had announced the November 1 rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid the ongoing anti-SIR agitation. On November 25-26, the INDIA bloc is set to hold a Chalo Delhi March, which will include six yatras from different states towards the national capital.

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