India Advises Nationals In France Italy And Belgium To Stay Vigilant

MEA Issues Advisory for Indians in Europe

India has advised its nationals in France, Italy and Belgium to remain vigilant and stay away from areas affected by protests, as its missions in the three countries continue to monitor developments and maintain contact with the Indian community. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, urged Indian nationals to adhere to advisories issued by local authorities.

“We have our missions in France, Italy and Belgium. They are closely following the developments there. They are in regular touch with the community members. Indian nationals in these countries where protests are happening are advised to remain vigilant and exercise due caution when they are moving out and also to avoid areas where protests are happening. They must also follow local advisories which are being issued by the government,” Jaiswal said.“Our Embassies in France and in Italy have also issued advisories for our nationals and they must follow those advisories. On our part, we remain committed to the welfare and safety of our nationals abroad,” he added.

Protests and Safety Measures

On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in France issued a travel and safety advisory, urging Indian nationals and those planning to travel to the Western European country to remain vigilant after protests over the rising cost of living led to violent clashes. The protests began in late September over poor conditions in schools and teacher shortages. The movement subsequently spread into nationwide anti-government demonstrations amid rising living costs, high fuel prices and public sector budget cuts, with protesters criticising President Emmanuel Macron's administration.

“In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution. Please avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow the instructions and advisories issued by the local French authorities,” the Indian Embassy in France said on X. (ANI)

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